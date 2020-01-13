Rekindling the flame? Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been working on rebuilding their relationship one year after calling it quits.

The on-off couple were spotted holding hands in New York City on Saturday, January 11, celebrating the former One Direction member’s 27th birthday. After sparking speculation that they were officially back together, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the exes are slowly heating things up.

“They got back together very recently,” the insider says. “They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady.”

The Victoria’s Secret model, 24, and “Pillowtalk” singer began dating in November 2015 and announced to fans that they had called it quits nearly three years later.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” Malik wrote on Twitter in March 2018. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first.”

Two months later, however, the duo was seen locking lips in New York City. After a brief reunion, Us confirmed that Hadid and the former X Factor competitor had split once more in January 2019. At the time, a source close to Hadid said that Malik had “a lot of his own issues that she couldn’t help him get through.”

The model eventually moved on with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, but their whirlwind romance came to an end in October 2019 after only two months.

After their most recent breakup, Hadid and the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” crooner made an effort to stay friendly. However, an insider told Us in November 2019 that Hadid found the idea of rekindling her romance with her longtime on-off boyfriend “way too stressful.”

“She still has some lingering feelings for him sure but she won’t go through getting back together with him,” the source explained. “They were spending more time together before the Tyler Cameron relationship. Her family wants her to be happy and they know he’s not the one for her either.”