



Moving forward. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik won’t be rekindling their relationship despite staying in touch after their breakup, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Gigi and Zayn are still speaking but they aren’t getting back together — it’s way too stressful for her,” the insider revealed on Wednesday, November 20 about the former flames. “She still has some lingering feelings for him sure but she won’t go through getting back together with him. She’s already tried. They were spending more time together before the Tyler Cameron relationship. Her family wants her to be happy and they know he’s not the one for her either.”

Us confirmed in January that Hadid, 24, and the former One Direction member, 26, had parted ways. A source told Us at the time that the supermodel “tried hard to make it work,” but Malik has “a lot of his own issues that she couldn’t help him get through.”

The source added, “She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together. She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much.”

The pair were first linked in November 2015 but split for the first time in March 2018. They announced the news to their fans with lengthy Twitter statements.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” the “Pillowtalk” singer wrote at the time. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.”

Hadid, for her part, wrote:” I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be xG.”

Their separation didn’t last long, however, because the duo were spotted kissing in New York City less than two months after their split.

The Victoria’s Secret model was then linked to Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron after they were seen on several dates in August. The general contractor, 26, even attended her grandmother Ans van den Herik’s funeral in the Netherlands in September. Their whirlwind romance ended in October after nearly two months together.

A source told Us that Malik sold his $10 million New York City penthouse, which he bought to be near Hadid while they were dating, amid her romance with Cameron. The “Let Me” crooner listed his four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment, which he “never fully” moved into, in August. “He has been sad about their breakup and was very sad after their breakup,” the source said at the time.