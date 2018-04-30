Back together? Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were spotted making out in New York City on Sunday, April 29, less than two months after they called it quits.

TMZ reports that the duo were “all over each other” on the streets of NYC. While Hadid, 23, looked casual in all black, Malik, 25, debuted a new tattoo on his shaved head.

The model and the former One Direction band member announced their split on March 13 after two years together.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” Malik wrote at the time on Twitter. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.”

Hadid also shared the news on social media.“Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared,” she posted on Twitter. “I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be xG.”

The “Let Me” singer opened up about his relationship with Hadid earlier this month during an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

“I was in love, and I think that’s pretty evident,” Malik told Seacrest about the inspiration behind his latest single. “I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it.”

It’s unclear if the duo are officially back together. Hadid recently celebrated her 23rd birthday at a star-studded party at Brooklyn Heights Social Club at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in New York. Malik, meanwhile, did not appear to attend the April 23 gold-themed bash.

