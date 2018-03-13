Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have called it quits. The 25-year-old singer confirmed his split with the 22-year-old model on Tuesday, March 13.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” Malik wrote via Twitter. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.”

Hadid shared on her own message shortly after Malik. “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but in life in general,” the Tommy Hilfiger designer posted on Twitter. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be xG.”

The pair were first linked in November 2015. Hadid most recently posted a birthday message for Malik in January. “Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn,” she wrote at the time. “Happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I’m proud to be by your side x”

Later that month, they stepped out in New York City wearing matching athleisure outfits. Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about whether she thought her daughter and Malik would tie the knot in the future.

“They’re beautiful together and, you know, that’s up to them,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told Us on January 10. “It’s their journey. I’m here to support in whatever their journey is. And you know, they’re still young.”

Hadid has previously dated Joe Jonas and Cody Simpson. The former One Direction member, meanwhile, was engaged to Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards from 2013 to 2015.

