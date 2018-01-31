Cozy on up! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were spotted enjoying a night out in New York City on Monday, January 29, in athleisure-inspired looks that proved these two are sartorially in sync. Equal parts sporty and chic, the pretty pair clearly has a thing for blue and black, and we are all about their coordinating slim sunglasses, skinny pants and cool coats.

Hadid has been fully embracing the athleisure trend as of late, sporting sweatshirts and tracksuits all around NYC. For her date night with the former One Direction singer, the supermodel paired a cropped black hoodie with black leather leggings that included a blue waistband and exposed zipper.

To brave the chilly winter temps, she rocked an oversized periwinkle blue car coat and navy mules from her EYELOVE collection with Stuart Weitzman. In keeping with her sister Bella’s love of tiny frames, she accessorized with blue-tinted glasses and a delicate necklace. In true model-off-duty style, she pulled her hair back into a messy bun and kept her makeup minimal.

Malik, meanwhile, seemingly took fashion cues from his other half, brightening up his all-black ensemble with a pair of sky blue sneakers. His athleisure look included black joggers, a plain black T-shirt and shiny bomber jacket with gold detailing. Like Hadid, he completed the look with small sunglasses, though his were yellow-tinted.

This comes as no surprise, after all, given the duo admitted to Vogue that their styles are so in tune, they even borrow each other’s clothes. So while matchy-matchy couples style may call to mind iconic, albeit head scratching, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears’ Canadian tuxedos at the 2001 American Music Awards or Victoria and David Beckham red carpet appearances from the early 2000s, Hadid and Malik made color-coordination (and athleisure after dark) look cool!

