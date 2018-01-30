Proving that their style game is as strong on and off the catwalk, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were the epitome of street style and squad #goals hanging out in NYC over the weekend. The genetically blessed duo rocked revealing tops when they were spotted leaving dinner at West Village hotspot Carbone on Friday, January 26, and then hit the streets again for a shopping date on Sunday, Janauary 28, in coordinating puffer coats and jeans ensembles that screamed downtown cool.

While we get bloated at the mere thought of visiting an Italian restaurant in a crop top, Jenner showed off her post-pasta, toned tummy in a tiny, under-boob-bearing white top and grey high-waisted jeans that she accessorized with black boots, a furry black duster coat and super cool earring. The finishing touch: a model-off-duty messy bun and perfectly highlighted complexion.

Hadid, meanwhile, freed the nipple in a sheer white bustier-style tank top, sans bra. She added slouchy plaid cargo pants, red stilettos and an off-the-shoulder cropped white coat that may not have been weather appropriate given NYC’s chilly winter temps, but it certainly was chic. J.Lo-inspired hoop earrings and a layered necklace completed the look.

For their retail therapy outing on Sunday, the pair gave winter dressing a high-fashion spin. Hadid bundled up in a blue and brown pattered floor-length puffer coat. After showing some skin earlier in the weekend, the model kept things covered up in a high-neck black blouse, which she accented with a chainlink necklace and wide-leg pants. Her footwear resembled Moon Boots, and she kept her tiny glasses trend alive with sleek oval frames.

Jenner also got the slim sunglasses memo, sporting a cat-eye style, but it was her forward-facing silver messenger bag that caught our eye. While we can’t be certain, her grey tapered jeans and black boots looked a lot like the ones she was seen wearing at Carbone, but this time she opted for a black turtleneck and plaid puffer to update the look.

While we may not all have a supermodel BFF to travel with, we’ll be keeping Jenner’s strategic wardrobe recycling in mind next time we’re packing for a trip!

