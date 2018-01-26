The ever since Sex and the City premiered in 1998, women have endlessly asked themselves if they are Carries, Mirandas, Samanthas or Charlottes — personality-wise or style-wise. But, thankfully, it’s 2018, and we’ve realized that a woman has duality — dare we say, plurality— with her personality and her style and Kendall Jenner is proof. The supermodel took in a Clipper’s game courtside to watch Blake Griffin play on Wednesday, January 24, in an outfit that was the perfect blend of Carrie Bradshaw and Miranda Hobbs’ signature style.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

As the Instagram account @EveryoutfitonSATC (a genius feed you should follow ASAP) pointed out, Jenner rocked a newspaper print t-shirt that perfectly referenced the iconic Bradshaw Galliano newspaper dress moment from season three of the TV Show, but from the waist down, the supermodels look was Hobbs all the way. How so? Miranda was the resident sporty girl on the series (recall her passion and enthusiasm for catching a Yankees game in season two) and her style was notably sleeker and more androgynous. Enter KJ’s relaxed fit vintage denim threads and classic Adidas trainers.

The Best 15 Grammys Red Carpet Beauty Hacks Ever

The result? Jenner was serving a look that was equal parts “I’m into fashion” and “I’m a tomboy” all while looking effortless. It just goes to show, sometimes when it comes to fashion you don’t have to choose between your outfit inspirations, just take bits and pieces from their looks to make it your own.

Jenner isn’t the only person looking to SATC for fashion inspiration. The seminal TV show premiered nearly 20 years ago, but it’s still sartorially relevant. Proof: Taylor Swift wore a newspaper print sweatshirt on the cover of her highly anticipated album “Reputation.”

Kendall Jenner Cheers on Blake Griffin Amid Breakup Rumors

Our takeaway from this Jenner moment: Well, first, Sex and the City is timeless. And, second, when you take style cues from multiple inspiration sources that speak to you, you’ll likely land on a style that’s uniquely yours in the end. That said, if we’re being honest, we are all Mirandas anyway.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!