We love a good red carpet — yes, for the glamour, but even more so for the tips, tricks and hacks. And the Grammys is one of our factories. Talk about the best possible opportunity to get the scoop on real, usable methods to look like a celeb in your everyday life. Case in point: we gathered 15 of our favorite red carpet hacks that we’ve gotten from celebrities from past Grammys Awards from Adele’s flawless face that still glowed, to Rihanna’s secret to boosting a low-key look without makeup. Read on and be all the more red carpet-wise.