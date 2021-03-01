Our Picks: The Best Hypoallergenic Earrings for Sensitive Ears

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: Wearing an elegant pair of earrings can completely transform your outfit and make you feel more put together. We’re huge fans of ear accessories, and we have the packed jewelry boxes to prove it! But unfortunately, for some shoppers, wearing a pair of earrings isn’t as easy or uncomplicated as it is for others. One word — allergies.

A lot of people who want to purchase earrings may not be able to wear every pair out there due to having sensitive or irritable skin. Certain metals just don’t mesh well when they come into contact with the skin. It’s an unpleasant truth to deal with if your skin does tend to be on the more sensitive side, but there is a solution to this issue! We’re here to help you out if you’re looking for earrings that won’t irritate your skin — plus explain what to look for and how to shop smarter. We’ve found tons of earrings that are made from metals that are hypoallergenic, and therefore less likely to cause any type of redness or other irritation when you wear them. Oh, and our picks are all incredibly affordable to boot!

Our Top Picks:

What are hypoallergenic earrings?

The suggestions we have laid out for you below are a great starting point if you’re in the market for hypoallergenic earrings, but we also want to explain how we came to these picks. In many cases, inexpensive jewelry is made with nickel. This is a super sturdy metal that’s cheap to produce, so naturally lots of different brands will use it in their jewelry. The only problem? Well, nickel is one of the worst metals that can come into contact with your skin if it’s sensitive. In fact, the CDC estimates that as much as 20% of the country’s population are allergic to nickel — so if you’ve noticed that your ears get red or itchy while wearing a pair of earrings, it may very well be due to the presence of the metal. Hypoallergenic earrings are designed to help by using metals that are known to cause less extreme reactions.

What materials are best for sensitive skin?

Before we added the below earrings to our round-up, we made sure to check what metals they’re made from. The best metals to look for are surgical steel, sterling silver or platinum. Gold is also a strong option, but it’s slightly trickier. In some cases, gold can have small traces of nickel — which is mixed in to make the metal itself more durable. If your skin is ultra-sensitive, that is something to consider while shopping. But if you do want to buy gold jewelry, check to see if it’s nickel-free if you’re concerned about allergic reactions. And if you’re shopping for gold-plated jewelry, make sure that the base metal isn’t nickel. Also, beware of stainless steel — it’s a metal that’s made with nickel, and while it sounds safe, it can definitely cause an allergic reaction.

We hope this information helps you out while shopping for earrings that won’t trigger your skin. So, let’s get to the fun part — actually shopping! Check out all of our favorite picks below and add them to your collection with the confidence that you can wear each pair with ease!

10 of the Best Earrings for Sensitive Ears

These Genuine Diamond Studs

These are timeless diamond studs set in sterling silver. In fact, these earrings may be the most affordable diamonds that we’ve seen to date, and they’re a classic pair that everyone should own!

Get the Amazon Collection Diamond Stud Earrings for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Dainty Huggie Hoops

This pair of adorable hoops is made from brass, which is a relatively safe metal to wear. There are cases where brass can have nickel mixed in, but it shouldn’t be an overwhelming amount that will irritate the skin.

Get the huashengmi 14k gold-plated inlaid cubic zirconia hypoallergenic earrings for $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Statement-Making Hoops

These earrings have an adorable design that can dress up any outfit (even sweatpants), and they’re made from sterling silver — so your ears are in the clear!

Get the GANADARA Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings for $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Stunning Hoop Variety Set

The actual needle that pokes through your ears on each of these hoop earrings is made with 925 silver, which ensures that they’re totally safe and hypoallergenic! Not only are these earrings non-irritating, we’re completely obsessed with the variety that you’ll get with this set!

Get the Aganippe 9 Pairs Hypoallergenic Thick Gold/Silver Open Hoop Earrings for $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Simple Studs

This is an example of a gold-plated earring that you can wear with ease. The gold may have small traces of nickel, but the majority of the metal that’s used is sterling silver. So, even if some of the gold plating wears off, your ears won’t react to the silver beneath it!

Get the PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Dainty Earrings for $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Dangly Pendant Earrings

We love the simplicity of these dangly earrings. The hanging pendant certainly makes a bold statement, but they’re still very sleek, sophisticated and versatile!

Get the Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Vertical Bar Dangle Earrings for $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Trending Chunky Hoops

Chunky hoops are everywhere right now, and this pair is safe to wear on even the most sensitive ears! Again, you’ll see that they’re made from 925 sterling silver — an important material to look out for.

Get the PAVOI 14K Gold Plated 925 Sterling Silver Post Lightweight Hoops for $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Personalized Initial Studs

Give your ears a personalized touch with these initial stud earrings. You can even buy a couple of pairs to mix and match the letters if you’d like!

Get the PAVOI 925 Sterling Silver CZ Simulated Diamond Stud Earrings for $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Sparkly Swarovski Crystal Studs

There’s no stopping these dazzling studs! They’re made from high-quality materials that won’t irritate your ears. Plus, they’ll sparkle so beautifully in the right light!

Get the Central Diamond Center 14k Gold Post & Sterling Silver 4 Prong Swarovski Pure Brilliance CZ Stud Earrings for $25, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Huggie Charm Earrings

Dainty hoop earrings like these, which have a little charm hanging off of them, are incredibly popular right now. We’re loving the multicolored opal star, plus they’re made from the illustrious 925 sterling silver we’ve been raving about!

Get the COMORE Hypoallergenic Opal Star Hoop Earrings for $16, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!