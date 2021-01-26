Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anyone who’s a major Sex and the City fan surely remembers Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic nameplate necklace, and likely dreamt of getting their own someday! Sarah Jessica Parker‘s character helped bring the personalized necklace trend to the forefront of pop culture back in the ’90s, and it’s only become even more popular since!

If you want to recreate Carrie’s look or shop some of the newer nameplate necklace styles, Amazon has a slew of chic, affordable options up for grabs. With Valentine’s Day coming up, a personalized necklace is a great gift idea for anyone in your life — even if you’re just shopping for yourself! Check out our top 11 picks below — all under $75!

This Fully Customizable Necklace

You can choose between eight different fonts and a number of chain lengths. Glam!

Get the EVER2000 Custom Name Necklace for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Swarovski Birthstone Necklace

Add an extra personalized touch with a birthstone, which is expertly set within the nameplate!

Get the MyNameNecklace Personalized Name Necklace Made with Swarovski Birthstone with free shipping for prices starting at just $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Trendy Gothic-Style Necklace

The gothic-style nameplate necklaces are seriously happening right now, and the Figaro chain completes the look!

Get the Beleco Jewelry Customize Name Necklace With Figaro Chain for just $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Dainty Custom Necklace

The soft script and added jewel both make such a sweet statement.

Get the CustomOwnJewelry Personalized Name Necklace with free shipping for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Stunning Script Nameplate Necklace

The subtle script on this necklace is ideal for anyone who prefers a more subdued look!

Get the MyNameNecklace Personalized Signature Handwritten Style Name Necklace for prices starting at just $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Multi-Faceted Pendant Necklace

This pendant is perfect for moms — you can get each child’s name engraved on all sides of the 3D bar!

Get the MyNameNecklace Personalized Engraved 4 Sided Vertical 3D Bar Necklace Pendant for prices starting at just $65, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Colorful Nameplate Necklace

This option would make an excellent gift for teens. There are tons of background shades to choose from, so select whichever best reflects their style!

Get the MANZHEN Custom Color Aluminum Plate Outline Any Name Necklace with free shipping for just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Embellished Nameplate Necklace

This piece lets shoppers customize various aspects of the final product. Our favorite detail has to be the heart underline, which complements the script beautifully!

Get the CLY Jewelry Name Necklace for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Double-Pendant Custom Necklace

This is a wonderful gift idea for couples — add each of your names to the pendants for the ultimate Valentine’s gift.

Get the CLY Jewelry Name Necklace with free shipping for just $36, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Simple Nameplate Necklace

If you’re looking for a classic and straightforward nameplate necklace, this is the pick for you.

Get the MyNameNecklace Name Necklace with free shipping for prices starting at just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Seriously Affordable Nameplate Necklace

This is another strong option for anyone who’s on the more low-key side. All of the necklaces are already pre-made — all you have to do is find the name you’re looking for!

Get the CLY Jewelry Name Necklace with free shipping for just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

