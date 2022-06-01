11 Best Women’s New Balance Sneakers for Some Serious Street Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everything old is New again! It’s the return of the New Balance sneaker. Once considered shoes primarily worn by dads, these comfy kicks have gained a cult following among trendsetters, influencers and A-list celebrities. Every star under the sun has been photographed rocking this fashionable footwear: Olivia Wilde showed off her trendy New Balance x Staud sneakers while out and about in London. Jennifer Aniston chose New Balance as her travel uniform while boarding a plane in Hawaii. Zoey Deutch made a fashion statement in the desert taking her New Balances to Coachella. Hailey Bieber matched her green New Balances to her green workout set. And Kendall Jenner even modeled white and grey New Balance sneakers to celebrate the launch of The Kardashians on Hulu. The list goes on and on.

So, how did a shoe brand go from the dad demo to the editorial elite? Partly by owning its roots and incorporating looks from the archives, rather than just appealing to the trends of the time. According to Glamour, “New Balance didn’t chase either trend, sticking instead to classic silhouettes, understated color palettes and clever marketing campaigns that drew on ads from the brand’s archives. And shoppers, it seemed, were eager for this back-to-basics approach.” In other words, New Balance’s classic aesthetic has proven to be exactly what the people want.

New Balance has also been collaborating with some of the coolest companies in the fashion industry. As Glamour reports, “Every collaboration it touches from ALD, L.A.–based womenswear label Staud, maverick footwear designer Salehe Bembury, even Italian luxury brand Miu Miu — seems to turn to gold; and last spring it signed Santis, one of the most exciting designers and brand-builders working today, as the new creative director of its locally manufactured Made in USA line.” In the ‘90s, New Balance sneakers were the ultimate status symbol. Today, they’re a style symbol at an affordable price point.

How We Picked the Best New Balance Sneakers for Women

They say that variety is the spice of life. Keeping that philosophy in mind, we made sure to choose an assortment of colors and designs when narrowing down this list. We had to include New Balance’s signature sneakers of course, but additional options also made the cut. Taking inspiration from the brand’s loyal fan base, we selected styles that would suit a wide range of shoppers. While some of these sporty sneakers function as running shoes, others are more of a multi-purpose everyday essential.

I’m a life-long sneaker supporter. When Taylor Swift sang, “She wears high heels, I wear sneakers,” I could absolutely relate. Whether I’m donning dresses or activewear, I always prefer teaming my outfits with trainers. With an eye for style and two feet primed for comfort, you can trust that these shoe suggestions are coming from a reliable source.

Without further ado, here are the 11 best New Balance sneakers for women. These iconic shoes will put a spring in your step. Shop these popular pairs below!

1. New Balance Classics WL574v2

Cult Classic

Channel old-school New Balance vibes with these classic kicks. Available in 11 colors, the grey and ivory shades are especially versatile. “The 574’s are my go-to sneaker,” one faithful fan declared. “This particular pair is without a doubt the best pair I’ve ever had. This pair feels like I’m walking on clouds. There was no “break in” period at all. I can’t express any more how perfect they are.”

Pros:

Variety of colors

Comfortable

Classic style

Cons:

Shoppers say they run small and recommend ordering a half size up

2. New Balance x Staud 574 Sneakers

Taste the Rainbow

Color Us sold on these colorful kicks! A collaboration with luxury label Staud, these sneakers are an elevated take on New Balance’s iconic design. Featuring suede fabric and color-blocking, these athletic shoes feel both vintage and modern at the same time. Run — don’t walk — to score these limited-edition sneakers before they sell out!

Pros:

Colorful

Collaboration with designer brand

Cons:

Unisex sizing — women should order two sizes down from usual size

3. New Balance 5740 Sneakers

Breaking the Internet

Pretty in pink and orange! These sorbet sneakers have caused quite the frenzy on TikTok, going viral after multiple fashion influencers posted about the pair. I even caved and bought them for myself! They’re already out of stock in certain sizes, so act fast!

Pros:

Vibrant

Viral

Cons:

Selling out quickly!

4. New Balance 996 Sneakers

Cloud 9

For a pair of sneakers in the color “Nimbus Cloud,” these shoes sure live up to their name! From the airy design to the ivory aesthetic, these New Balance sneakers will feel like walking on clouds. These athletic shoes feature performance mesh panels and a padded collar and tongue for extra comfort. And we’re smitten with the chic metallic trim and the signature ‘N’ logo.

Pros:

Super comfortable

Versatile color

Cons:

Might get dirtier more easily

5. New Balance Fresh Foam Beacon v3

Cushioned Comfort

Run like the wind in these New Balance cushioned kicks! Certain details make this athletic shoe stand out from the rest: foam technology, breathable fabric lining, high energizing cushioning, removable molded foam and durable rubber soles. “Very cushy, yet also lightweight,” one reviewer reported. “A nice balance. Color is VIBRANT and playful. Hugs my foot and puts some pep in my step.”

Pros:

On sale!

Ideal for walking or running

Cons:

Run wide

6. New Balance 237 Sneakers

Pastel Paradise

If these shoes are eye candy, then we feel like kids in a candy store! We’re seriously smitten with the pastel colorway of these fashion sneakers. Upgrade your off-duty style with these retro-inspired kicks featuring a sporty platform and color-block pattern. These shoes are almost sold out on Nordstrom’s site, so snag them at Shopbop while you still can!

Pros:

Colorful and fun

Cheapest shoes on this list

Cons:

Not ideal for athletic activity

7. New Balance Fresh Foam Sport v2

A Run for Your Money

Whether you’re pounding the pavement or hitting the ground running, you need a pair of sporty sneakers that will give you ample support. Enter: these New Balance running shoes. The fresh foam midsole provides cushioning and lightweight flexibility. As one shopper gushed, “The fit and size were perfect. I felt like I was walking on a cloud.”

Pros:

Comfortable

Lightweight

Cons:

Some shoppers say the tongue rubs a bit

8. New Balance 57/40 Sneaker

Purple Haze

We’re in love with these light lavender sneakers! If you’re looking for a pop of color that still feels like a neutral, then this pastel shade is perfect for you. These vintage-inspired sneakers feature a chunky sole with leather, textile and synthetic materials. We won’t be surprised if we spot a celeb rocking these exact same kicks this summer.

Pros:

Chic silhouette

Pop of color

Cons:

Not meant for high-impact activities

9. New Balance Fresh Foam Roav

All-American Activewear

Red, white and blue! These classic kicks feel like they’re straight off the Ralph Lauren runway. From the crisp white design to the red stitching and navy details, these running shoes are preppy and patriotic. Take them from the tennis court to the track.

Pros:

Running shoes

Crisp and classic

Cons:

White may get dirty easily

10. New Balance 327 Sneakers

Orange Freeze

What is it about the color combo of orange and teal that just clicks? This New Balance heritage style with suede and leather trim harkens back to the ‘70s! We love a vintage moment. The oversized ‘N’ logo, paired with the wraparound heel design, creates a look that is at once old-school and contemporary.

Pros:

Stylish silhouette

All sizes available

Cons:

More of a fashion sneaker than an athletic shoe

11. New Balance 997 Sneakers

Think Pink

As a wise Elle Woods once said, “Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed.” These pink New Balances are probably closest in appearance to the brand’s original 990 design. The mesh details and knit accents make this shoe a closet staple. Plus, it’s on the lower price point compared to other sneakers on this list.

Pros:

Classic silhouette

Affordable

Cons:

Pink isn’t for everyone (but it’s certainly for Us!)

Other New Balance Sneaker Styles We Love:

Looking for additional ways to elevate your shoe collection? Check out more picks below:

