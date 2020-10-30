Our Picks: The Best Platform Sneakers to Suit Your Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Platform sneakers are back, and they’re officially cooler than ever. The Spice Girls were truly ahead of their time! We’re thrilled that this style has so clearly cemented itself on that map, but are we surprised they made such a roaring comeback? Not necessarily. What’s not to love? You get a major height boost without having to balance on a skinny, wobbly heel, and you can wear them any day with practically any outfit!

So many top, modern celebrities are rocking and loving platform sneakers, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Culpo and Emily Ratajkowski. The list goes on, trust Us, but we know what you’re really here to see. The shoes themselves! We’ve picked out eight of the best platform sneakers to suit all different types of styles, so let’s get to them!

Best simple and clean platform sneakers: Superga 2790 Acotw Platform Sneakers

Superga automatically earns points with Us as it’s one of Duchess Kate‘s favorite brands. These breathable cotton sneakers specifically caught our eye — they have 1 1/2-inch platforms, but they manage to be so sleek and streamlined. They’re ideal for elevating an everyday outfit! Who knew royal style could be so attainable?

Get the Superga 2790 Acotw Platform Sneakers for just $80 at Zappos with free shipping!

Best sporty-chic platform sneakers: CARE OF by PUMA Leather Platform Court Low-Top Sneakers

Coming from PUMA, it’s no shock that these platform sneakers would have a sporty sensibility. What really makes them stand out though is their smooth leather upper. You could just as easily wear them with leggings and a sports bra as you could with trousers and a button-up top. The best part, however, is that you can grab a pair for under $30!

Get the CARE OF by PUMA Leather Platform Court Low-Top Sneakers starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best slip-on platform sneakers: Keds Double Decker Canvas Sneakers

We all know that Keds is the go-to brand for a reliable, timeless pair of sneakers — but did you know about all of the platform options? We especially love this slip-on pair. It has a 1-inch platform, a flexible fit, a foam insole and an incredibly versatile style! Trust Us: These will quickly become a staple in your rotation.

Get the Keds Double Decker Canvas Sneakers (originally $50) for just $48 at Zappos with free shipping!

Best platform sneakers with a pop of color: Steve Madden Emmi Sneakers

Say it with Us: stunning! The rainbow gradient on this canvas sneaker’s platform is truly gorgeous. It’s like a sunset made of sherbet. We can’t stop staring, and we don’t want to. These shoes are definitely one of the easiest ways to dress up an otherwise plain outfit. Just imagine all of the fabulous possibilities!

Get the Steve Madden Emmi Sneakers starting at just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best ultra-chunky platform sneakers: Fila Disruptor II Wedge Sneakers

No shoe has had a bigger past couple of years than the Fila Disruptor II, but this leather wedge version kicks the style up another notch, boasting a 2 1/4-inch wedge heel and a 2-inch platform. These sneakers are pretty much the definition of cool — you might find yourself tempted to buy both colors!

Get the Fila Disruptor II Wedge Sneakers starting at just $72 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best platform sneakers for extreme comfort: OOFOS OOmg Low eeZee Sneakers

If you thought you knew comfort before, your mind is going to be blown when you try on your first pair of OOFOS. The OOfoam technology “absorbs 37% more impact than traditional footwear to help reduce the stress on your feet and joints,” making these shoes amazing for athletes or anyone with plantar fasciitis!

Get the OOFOS OOmg Low eeZee sneakers for just $120 at Zappos with free shipping!

Best animal-print platform sneakers: Matisse Gradient Sneakers

Cow print is possibly the hottest print on the planet right now, and these platform sneakers demonstrate exactly why. They have an actual haircalf upper and a pretty white and light brown color combo — plus, of course, a platform sole. They’re shockingly easy to style too. One reviewer said they’re “even cute with a casual black winter dress”!

Get the Matisse Gradient Sneakers for just $80 at Zappos with free shipping!

Best seriously tall platform sneakers: Coolway Rush Walking Shoes

Measuring in at 2 1/2 inches, this Coolway sneaker has the highest platform on the list. It comes in a whole bunch of great colors too. We’re definitely digging the pink, but there are also yellow, black and grey variations, plus multiple versions of white. Your style will soar to new heights with these!

Get the Coolway Rush Walking Shoes starting at just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

