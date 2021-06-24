The Absolute Best (and Worst) Shoes for Back Pain

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Anyone who deals with serious back pain knows how much of a struggle it is to find the right pair of shoes to remain comfortable all day long. Maybe you don’t even know where to begin to look, or what specifics you should be looking for. That’s why we’re here to help! We didn’t just do a simple search — we wanted to bring you professional advice and design details to pay attention to if you’re regularly struggling with discomfort.

According to Long Island Spine Specialists, the worst shoes to wear if you deal with back pain are flats, high heels and flip flops. While that may be the case, there are ways around this. You can still find versions of these types of shoes that may work for you! We went through a variety of shoe categories to find the best of the best. Savvy reviewers gave Us the insight we needed, and we also took what we learned from the experts to pick out exactly what we think will benefit you. Keep reading to shop all of these excellent shoe options for back and foot pain!

What are orthopedic shoes and do they help back pain?

Orthopedic shoes are shoes that help pain relief.

For back pain, these are the following options: Rocker soles (including Joya or Skechers), sports shoes (such as running shoes or tennis shoes with cushioned soles), sandals with toe room and support like Birkenstocks and more.

Tim Everett, founder of The Bad Back Company, states that Joya shoes may be the best choice, as their design causes “increased natural movement which gives your lower back muscles a ‘mini workout’ which is a positive benefit for your lower back.”

What to Look for in a Shoe

Rocker shoes (curved soles) to encourage active posture

Curved heels to avoid heel strike

Arch support

Cushioning

Fit (and return policies if they don’t fit properly)

What to Avoid

Flats

Flip flops

Best for Support

Not only are these sneakers supremely supportive, their design is super stylish. You can team them with practically anything — including dresses!

Get the Hoka One One Clifton Edge with free shipping for $160, available from Zappos!

Best for Plantar Fasciitis

These sneakers were designed with anyone who specifically deals with plantar fasciitis, and shoppers confirm that they are absolutely incredible!

Get the Gravity Defyer Proven Pain Relief Women’s G-Defy Ion Athletic Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis for prices starting at $130, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best for Back Pain

Reviewers say that they wear these shoes when they have to be on their feet for hours. These Skechers reportedly make the day so much more comfortable!

Get the Skechers Women’s Ghenter Bronaugh Work Shoe for prices starting at $49, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best for Walking

These simple slip-on shoes are strictly for walking — they have a supportive sole but a sock-like design up top that makes your feet feel like they’re walking on clouds!

Get the HKR Women’s Walking Shoes for prices starting at $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Sneaker

We love these sneakers because their design is super stylish, and the amount of support they provide is unbeatable! You would never be able to tell that they’re built like an orthopedic shoe at first glance. As noted above, Tim Everett from The Bad Back Company says their design provides “increased natural movement which gives your lower back muscles a ‘mini workout’ which is a positive benefit for your lower back.”

Get the JOYA Women’s Vancouver Nubuck Trainers for prices starting at $196, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Dress Shoe

These shoes are great to wear whenever you want to feel a bit more dressed up. They’re ultra-comfy, and they look amazing with a pair of sleek skinny jeans of wide-leg pants!

Get the Clarks Women’s Warren Slip-On Loafer for prices starting at $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Flats

We love the cork sole of these flats, which gives your foot great cushioning and all of the comfort that you need. Your back will feel supported as a result!

Get the Reef Cushion Sage RS with free shipping for $65, available from Zappos!

Best Heels

The heels on these sandals offer up a comfortable height, and their strappy design will make your feet feel supported while walking!

Get the Ring Mid-Heel Sandal with free shipping for $348, available from Tory Burch!

Best Boots

Combat boots are always a go-to if you’re looking for comfort, and this pair is seriously chic and will be treasured for years to come!

Get the Dolce Vita Lottie (originally $170) on sale with free shipping for $112, available from Zappos!

Best Sandals

The great thing about these sandals is that the cork footbed actually molds to your exact foot shape over time, so you’re basically getting a custom shoe.

Get the Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed for prices starting at $90, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Flip Flops

These flip flops are a serious favorite of shoppers who say they’re a miracle for anyone dealing with all types of back and foot pain!

Get the LLSOARSS Plantar Fasciitis Feet Sandal with Arch Support for prices starting at $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best for Nurses

Crocs have been known as a staple for nurses for years, and with good reason! They’re lightweight, easy to slip on and provide great arch support for long shifts.

Get the Crocs Unisex-Adult On The Clock Clog for prices starting at $33, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

