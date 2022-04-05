The 11 Best Padded Socks for Knee and Foot Pain

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you find yourself sitting out of activities more and more often lately, we want to introduce you to the best socks for knee pain. The right pair of socks could help you relieve pain in your knees, feet and even your back without any extra doctor’s visits or expensive treatments!

A padded pair of socks doesn’t seem like a major change — and it isn’t! — but it could have major impact on your life. They take no extra effort on your part, but everyday comfort could be improved — and you could soon find yourself ready for hikes, sports and running around with active little ones again.

How We Picked Out Each Pair of Padded Socks

The Cleveland Clinic notes that knee pain is often due to overuse, though injuries and arthritis are major causes as well. We took this into account when researching different socks. It’s important to see a doctor for any troubling pains, but padded socks, in addition to other treatment, could provide notable relief in your knees, feet and back!

We always take reviews heavily into account to see if the description matches the user experience, and we specifically looked for special orthopedic properties and certifications, as well as anything that mentioned metatarsal foot pads for pressure relief. We also looked for other components such as style, arch support and material. “Sweat-wicking” and “anti-odor” are always words we like to see. Value packs also caught our attention!

The Best Padded Socks for Knee and Foot Pain

1. OrthoSleeve FS4 Orthotic Socks

Great for Plantar Fasciitis

With light cushioning in the right places and different zones designed to support and comfort different parts of the foot, you could feel like a brand new you after a day in these socks. They’re anatomically designed for the right and left foot, and they could help prevent/relieve plantar fasciitis!

Pros:

Medical-grade compression

100% money-back guarantee

Cons:

Lacking Amazon reviews

Available at: Amazon

2. Thorlos Max Cushion Distance Walking Ankle Socks

Padding on the Top and Bottom

That’s right, these socks not only have padding under the heel and forefoot but on top of the foot as well for added comfort! They feature spandex in the arch for a better fit, and feature a smaller heel pocket and extra stretch at the ankle since they’re specifically made for women’s feet!

Pros:

Thorlos will donate $1 to the American Cancer Society per purchase

Available in multiple value packs

Cons:

Only for women

Available at: Amazon, Zappos

3. Eurosock Trail Flame Low Lightweight Socks

Best for Hikers and Runners

These socks feature cushioning and arch support, as well as a special SILVER DryStat® fabric that claims to fight odor, so you don’t have to feel self-conscious, especially after a long hike or run. Grab a two-pack, or a few two-packs!

Pros:

Breathable

Moisture-wicking

Cons:

Unique design may not be preferred for everyday life

Available at: Zappos, Amazon

4. ToeSox Prima Bellarina Half Toe Grip Dance Toe Socks

Made for Wearing in the House or Gym

These socks are toe-less and have a big cutout for the insole, adding in a non-slip grip sole for indoor use, whether you’re doing yoga, dancing or just walking around the house. They feature perfectly placed leather pads included to cushion to metatarsal head and heel!

Pros:

Provide extra cushioning for traditionally shoe-less workouts

Made with real leather and organic cotton

Cons:

Not good for wearing with shoes

Available at: Amazon

5. Feetures Elite Max Cushion Ankle Socks

Like Walking on Clouds

These socks aim to deliver “plush comfort under every step.” They’re made with cushioning and targeted compression, and they even feature a seamless construction to help avoiding any chafing or skin discomfort!

Pros:

Made with post-consumer recycled yarns

Anatomical left-and-right shaping

Cons:

Lack of reviews

Available at: Nordstrom, Amazon

6. Sockwell Featherweight Flair Moderate Graduated Compression Socks

APMA-Approved

A few years back, Sockwell’s entire collection of graduated compression and relaxed fit diabetic-friendly socks earned the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance. This one features compression, a cushioned sole and Accu-fit Technology for all-day comfort, specifically for medical workers, retail employees, pregnant people and more!

Pros:

Four zones of compression

May help reduce the appearance/formation of varicose veins

Cons:

Very tall design may be less suitable for warm weather

Available at: Amazon

7. Lapulas Athletic Running Ankle Socks

Blister-Free Comfort

Along with the visible cushioning you can see on the soles of these anti-bacterial socks, they also feature heel tabs to help prevent blisters and friction, which is especially handy if you’re breaking in a new pair of shoes. We love how the arch support targets plantar fasciitis pain and how breathable the mesh is!

Pros:

May improve circulation for improved performance and recovery

Popular with shoppers

Cons:

No individual pairs, just six-packs

Available at: Amazon

8. Darn Tough Vermont Coolmax Micro Crew Cushion Socks

Best for Boots

With mid-level cushioning and a taller rise, these socks will be the perfect companions for your hiking and snow boots. Shoppers are even saying they want them in more colors because they love them so much. Another cool thing is they’re made to adjust to whatever the temperature is to keep you comfortable!

Pros:

Coolmax® fabric helps moisture easily evaporate

Seamless toe

Cons:

$23 per pair may make it pricey to stock up

Available at: Zappos, Amazon

9. Amazon Essentials Women’s 6-Pack Performance Cotton Cushioned Athletic No-Show Socks

Everyday Essentials

Swapping out your regular socks for pairs with zoned cushioning and premium cotton could be shockingly game-changing. With tons of reviews, different color accents in each pack and a design fine-tuned based on customer feedback, a pack of these socks is an easy choice, especially if you’re new to padded socks!

Pros:

Very affordable

Mesh ventilation

Cons:

May not be cushioned enough for more serious pain/conditions

Available at: Amazon

10. Relaxife Toe Topper Liner Socks

Minimal Coverage

So, socks are great for sneakers and boots — but what if you want to wear slides or heels and still get that extra comfort? A more minimal design like this is the way to go. Show your toes and no one will know what’s underneath the vamp strap!

Pros:

Can be worn with all types of “no-sock” shoes

Padding is very soft

Cons:

Some shoppers worry about future durability of the nylon toe strap

Available at: Amazon

11. SB SOX Compression Socks

With a reinforced and cushioned heel and more intense compression than other socks, this longer pair is especially nice if you’re dealing with swelling and fatigue in your legs and feet. They’re moisture-wicking, have arch support and even have shoppers saying they prefer them over some doctor-recommended alternatives!

Pros:

Plenty of color options

Number one bestseller in their category

Cons:

Not necessarily suitable for everyday life depending on your job/lifestyle

Available at: Amazon

Other Cushioned Socks We Love:

Looking for other foot- and knee-friendly finds? Check out more picks below:

