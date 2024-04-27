Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Owning a flexible pair of slide sandals is crucial during the warmer months — seriously! Whether you’re picking the kids up from school or letting your feet relax after a long day, slide sandals can help you! We found the cutest, breathable slide sandals at Zappos — and they’re only $60!
These Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3 will become your new favorite footwear option because of their comfortability. They feature a Matryx upper with high-tensile synthetic fiber for a durable, lightweight option. These shoes have an injection molded sugarcane EVA midsole for more support. Also, these shoes have The American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance — awarded to products that promote good foot health — and they’re really cute.
To style these shoes, you could pair them with jeans and a T-shirt for a casual, relaxed ensemble. Or, you could rock them with leggings and a slouchy tank top or hoodie for a laid-back vibe that works well while lounging around the house or running errands. Further, these shoes come in 20 colors and have a 5 to 15 size range.
While reviewing and discussing these comfy sandals, one Zappos reviewer noted, “I use these slides around the house and after my workouts. As a Podiatrist, practicing in NYC for over 20 years, I highly recommend them to all my patients.”
Another reviewer said, “I bought these as I had read that they are great for plantar fasciitis. I now put these on when I get up and rarely have them off my feet if I could only wear them to church! LOVE LOVE LOVE these and will be purchasing in multiple colors!”
So, if you’re looking for a versatile pair of slides to keep your feet feeling cool and airy this spring and summer, these Hoka slides could do the trick!
