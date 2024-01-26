21 Jeans That Are Trending for 2024 — Starting at Just $33

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Blue jean baby! Denim is the foundation of our daily uniform. Whether we’re rocking a sweater, tank or tee on top, there’s a good chance we’re wearing jeans on the bottom. And while we probably own way too many pairs of these pants, we’re always on the hunt for new styles to add to our collection. Because who knows — our future favorite jeans could be out there, just waiting to be discovered!

It feels like we’re in a bit of a denim renaissance right now. So many different looks are trending! We picked four main categories to highlight below: Wide Leg, Straight Leg, Bootcut/Flare and Cargo. Give your closet a refresh with these fashion-forward and flattering jeans!

Wide Leg

1. Agolde is one of our favorite denim brands! These low-slung baggy jeans are a pricey investment, but shoppers say they’re the “perfect pair of jeans” — just $228!

2. If you’d prefer a more affordable pair of wide-leg jeans from Revolve, opt for this high-waisted look by Dr. Denim — just $100!

3. These low-rise baggy jeans from Abercrombie are effortlessly cool for an everyday outfit — just $90!

4. We’re just a little bit in love with these Reformation high-rise slouchy wide-leg jeans (and the Colorado shade is the dreamiest wash of denim!) — just $168!

5. Featuring high-waisted tummy control in a darker wash, these medium-wash Madewell wide-leg jeans are a day-to-night staple — just $128!

6. Available in 32 different shades, these Abercrombie high-rise ’90s relaxed jeans are comfy, flattering and stylish — originally $90, now just $81!

Straight Leg

7. These classic Levi’s 501 Straight jeans are a cult-favorite! Even It girl (and mama-to-be!) Sofia Richie recently rocked this exact same pair — just $98!

8. Featuring a faded wash for a lived-in look, these Reformation relaxed straight jeans feel like your favorite pair of jeans — just $168!

9. We’re obsessed with these Paige straight-leg jeans! The high-rise fit snatches your waist, and the distressed detailing adds some extra edge — just $249!

10. The Abercrombie Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean is a bestseller! You can choose from five different lengths in 38 different shades, sizes 23 to 37 — originally $90, now just $81!

11. Take these Reformation high-rise straight jeans from the office to out on the town — just $168!

Bootcut/Flare

12. These Paige mid-rise bootcut jeans are stretchy and sophisticated! As much as we love high-waisted jeans, this lower cut won’t dig into our stomach during a big meal — just $229!

13. Bootylicious! These Free People flare jeans make your legs look miles long while boosting your behind — just $98!

14. Designed with a slightly faded wash, these Reformation high-rise flare jeans feel vintage — just $168!

15. These Wit & Wisdom ‘Ab’Solution stretch jeans come in sizes 00 to 16 in both regular and petite — just $88!

16. Mother jeans are the mother of all denim! These Mother bootcut jeans are buttery soft and flattering — just $248!

Cargo

17. These Favorite Daughter cargo jeans are our favorite — originally $258, now just $181!

18. Gen Z would approve of these Blank NYC cargo jeans! Featuring zippered pockets in a light wash, these super soft pants are like elevated sweats — just $128!

19. Designed with drawstring cuffs and cargo pockets, this Lovers and Friends x Maggie MacDonald Julian Cargo Jean is a style steal on sale — originally $178, now just $107!

20. The most inexpensive jeans on this list, these high-waisted cargo pants are totally trendy — originally $37, now just $33!

21. Throw it back to the ’90s in these Pacsun cargo jeans — originally $65, now just $52!

