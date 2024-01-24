Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Valentine’s Day is on the horizon. For some of you, that may mean making reservations or cutting out heart-shaped decorations — while others are remembering their exes with a box of tissues. I feel you. Quite frankly, I’ve been tormented ever since first grade when Owen didn’t exchange oversized doily Valentines with me (the nerve!). But despite these moments of heartache, I find clothing to be the knight in shining armor we deserve. It never disappoints Us!

For a good time, call on your trusty going-out top, polka-dot dress or sweetheart push-ups for an uplifting holiday you won’t forget. Whether you’re prepping for Galentine’s or searching for love, these curated looks are exactly what the love doctor ordered.

Lingerie

1. Push Me Up: Pull the girls together with unique memory padding which molds to you so you’re comfortable all night long in this push-up bra.

2. Girl Got Cheek: Romp around at home with a cocktail in this dynamic duo cami short set in heartbreak red.

3. Fringe Fantasy: If you’re looking to make a serious private statement, consider this open-wire bra with shimmering details.

4. Pretty In Pink: Not only is this triangle satin bralette festive, but it also has a relaxed fit for everyday use.

5. Bandaid Boob Job: From one small-chested girl to another, simply saddle these inserts into your bra for a little oomph and volume upfront.

6. Don’t Box Me In: Women love boxers too! Thanks to Kim K, these are ultra-cute and made from breathable material.

Going-Out Tops

7. I’ll Be Your Sweetheart: This classic sweetheart top is appropriate for flirting, working and everything in between.

8. Gossip, Girl: Spill the tea in this sequined crop top which moves like liquid and provides support.

9. Mix & Mingle: Be the most interesting one in the room, rocking a capped sleeve top wrapped in a bow.

10. Calling Cupid: More of a cardi kinda gal? We’ve got you. This varsity cardi is giving us trendy vibes with a heart to show your love.

11. I Like It Spicy: All eyes will be on you when you don this velvet bodice with rhinestone straps.

12. Sheer Perfection: Who doesn’t love a puff sleeve detailed with polka dots in this slimming bodysuit? This Bridgerton fan sure does!

Dresses

13. It’s Complicated: Don’t show all your cards, lead them on while you figure it out in this elegant lace number.

14. Mon Amour: Meet at midnight in this strapless blue midi dress and cast a spell on your Valentine.

15. Fan the Flame: Ready for suitors or encouraging one on the hook? This mini bandage dress will only make you hotter.

16. Trés Romantic: Attend dinner and a show in this off-the-shoulder maxi dotted all over in sheer, stretchy material.

17. Cute Not Naive: Sport your school-girl innocence in this bowed polka-dot dress — because everybody loves a challenge.

18. Feeling Naughty: All dressed up and everywhere to go in this little black dress.

