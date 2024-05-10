Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, is growing up before their very eyes.

“Our daughter, Lili, she’s much, much tinier than you guys. She’s about to turn 3,” Meghan 42, told Lightway Academy students on Friday, May 10, during her and Harry’s official school visit. “A few weeks ago, she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. She [said], ‘Mama, I see me in you.’”

The Duchess of Sussex added, “She was talking really, literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way. And I thought, yes, I do see me and you, and you see me and you, but as I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”

Meghan and Harry, 39, are currently visiting Nigeria for the first time as part of celebrations for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Harry and Meghan also share son Prince Archie, 5.

In addition to discussing their family life with Archie and Lili, the royal couple opened up about mental health — and the chat caused Meghan to swoon over her spouse.

“It’s something that we are still relatively unsure of. But guess what? Every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health.” the Duke of Sussex told the class. “So therefore, you have to look after yourself to be able to look after other people. And other people have to be able to look after themselves, to look after you. That’s the way it works. And there is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day, OK?”

Meghan was in awe of her husband’s remarks.

“You see why I’m married to him?” the duchess quipped before detailing her excitement to take the trip to Africa. “It is a complete honor to have our first visit to Nigeria. Be here with all of you. We believe in you. We believe in your futures. We believe in your ability to continue to tell your stories and to just be honest with each other.”

She continued, “There is no need to suffer in silence. Just make sure that you are taking care of yourselves and that begins with your mental health by really talking about whatever’s coming up for you.”

Harry and Meghan will visit various venues and meet locals throughout the weekend during their trip.

Their Nigeria tour follows Harry’s brief solo visit to London, where he spoke at a St. Paul’s Cathedral service in honor of the Invictus anniversary. During the trip, he did not have time to meet with father King Charles III or brother Prince William, both of whom he’s been estranged.