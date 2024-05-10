Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Nigeria for their first official tour in the African country.
Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, began their trip with a visit to the Lightway Academy in Abuja for a tour of the school and a meeting with local students. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both dressed casually with Harry opting for a tan button-down and matching khakis, while Meghan sported a peach dress with gold jewelry. Upon their arrival at the school, they were also given wooden bead necklaces.
The royal couple’s visit to Nigeria celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which Harry cofounded to honor wounded military veterans. (Harry previously served in the British Army for 10 years.)
Harry had kicked off the Invictus anniversary earlier this week in London, giving an impassioned speech at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday, May 8. He was joined by several members of his mother Princess Diana’s family, however, most of his paternal relatives, including father King Charles III, did not attend.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” a spokesperson for Harry previously told Us Weekly in a statement.
Charles, 75, recently returned to his public-facing duties in April after taking a reprieve to undergo cancer treatment. The king was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February, shortly before he and Harry slowly started mending their relationship. (Harry and Charles had been estranged since 2020 when the duke and Meghan stepped down from their duties as senior working royals and moved across the pond to California.)
Within days of Charles confirming his diagnosis, Harry hopped on a plane to visit his father.
“I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that,” Harry said on Good Morning America later in February.
A source further told Us earlier this month that Harry and Charles have been in regular communication, which has not extended to Prince William. Harry and his older brother, 41, are still at odds. Harry and Meghan, however, have privately reached out to William and wife Princess Kate Middleton as she battles an undisclosed type of cancer.
“The Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] want to be super respectful and don’t want to add stress to the situation,” a second insider told Us. “If Will and Kate want their space, Meghan and Harry will give it to them.”