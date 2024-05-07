Your account
Celebrity News

Prince Harry Arrives in London for Invictus Games Anniversary No Plans to See King Charles

By
Prince Harry Will Not See Family During Trip to the UK Due to King Charles IIIs Full Program
Prince Charles and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Prince Harry has a busy schedule while traveling home to the United Kingdom, but it doesn’t include a reunion with King Charles III.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” a spokesperson for The Duke, 39, confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 7.

The Duke of Sussex was photographed at The IGF Conversation: Realizing a Global Community event on Tuesday after arriving overseas. Harry was spotted alongside Dominic Reid OBE, CEO of the Invictus Games Foundation. He shook hands with other patrons of the foundation and even spoke at the event.

Harry is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games during his latest trip to the U.K. The main event on the prince’s agenda while traveling across the pond is a church service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Wednesday, May 8. Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 2, are not expected to join, but the couple are set to jet off to Nigeria following Harry’s U.K. visit.

With all eyes on the royal family’s ups and downs, a source told Us Weekly exclusively this month that it was unclear whether Harry would see any members of his family while in London — especially Prince William.

Prince Harry Will Not See Family During Trip to the UK Due to King Charles IIIs Full Program
Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty Images for The Invictus Games Foundation

“The brothers haven’t spoken [but] there is potential for that. [Harry] would be more than happy,” the insider shared, revealing that Harry had invited his family to the upcoming Invictus Games celebrations.

A separate source said Harry is “very content” with his life now and “doesn’t have any of those [old] feelings” about his family drama. “He feels that his life has purpose and meaning and that he can bring a lot of good to the world,” the second insider added.

Harry and Meghan announced their departure from their senior royal duties in 2020, later moving to California. Their exit deepened the rift between Harry and his brother, as noted in the Duke of Sussex’s 2023 memoir, Spare.

Despite his estrangement from the royal family, Harry flew to the U.K. in February after his father’s cancer diagnosis was announced.

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry said during a Good Morning America appearance on February 16. “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

