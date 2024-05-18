Amid his marital issues with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck stepped out without his wedding ring on Friday, May 17.

Affleck, 51, was seen in Los Angeles on Friday, May 17, without the wedding band on his left hand. The actor was photographed by TMZ with his bare hand clearly adjusting the sun visor in his car.

The photos hit the internet shortly after Us Weekly confirmed that he and Lopez, 54, are not living under the same roof. Affleck moved out of the California mansion he shares with his wife “several weeks ago,” a source exclusively told Us.

Neither Affleck nor Lopez have publicly addressed the move. Us reached out to reps of both for comment.

Lopez and Affleck sparked split speculation earlier this month when fans noticed that the pair hadn’t been publicly photographed together in 47 days. However, they were spotted side-by-side on Friday, May 17, in photos obtained by In Touch. The duo wore their wedding rings as they attended a school function for one of their kids.

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” a source told Us exclusively on Thursday, May 16, noting that Lopez is “is very focused on work” as she gears up for her summer This Is Me … Live tour, which kicks off next month.

The insider added: “They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

However, the two aren’t rushing to split and have no plans to separate just yet, a second insider confirmed to Us that Lopez and Affleck. A third source said the couple is working on their relationship.

Lopez and Affleck — known as Bennifer — have a long history together, first dating in the early 2000s after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. Affleck and the singer went public shortly after she filed for divorce from second husband Cris Judd in June 2002. She and Affleck had a whirlwind romance and engagement, but the two called off their September 2003 wedding and ultimately split in January 2004.

The A-listers reconnected in May 2021, nearly 20 years after calling off their engagement. They tied the knot in July 2022 during a trip to Las Vegas and enjoyed a more traditional ceremony with friends and family the following month in Georgia.

Both Affleck and Lopez have been married previously. Lopez was married to Cuban chef Ojani Noa for nearly a year in 1997 and then tied the knot with Judd in 2001. She wed Marc Anthony in 2004 and welcomed twins Emme and Maximilian four years later. They separated in 2011, finalizing their divorce in 2014.

Meanwhile, Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and went on to welcome three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. They announced their separation in June 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018.