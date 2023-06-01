Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Buy 60 Million Mansion in Beverly Hills

Settling in! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez purchased a new home in Beverly Hills for $60.85 million, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Oscar winner, 50, and the “Get Right” songstress, 53, closed on the house on Thursday, May 31, after nearly two years of looking. According to TMZ, the couple paid cash for the property, which was originally listed for rent at $300,000 per month.

The 38,000-square-foot mansion boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms and is located on a five-acre lot. The home’s other amenities include an indoor sports complex that has basketball and pickleball courts as well as a gym, boxing ring, lounge and bar. There’s also a pool, 12-car garage, two-bedroom guardhouse and a caretaker house.

Lopez and Affleck have been looking for their dream home for nearly two years after rekindling their romance in the spring of 2021. In May 2022, an insider exclusively told Us that the pair had “A-list requirements” for their residence, including that the house be “at least” 20,000 square feet. “J. Lo likes big houses and wants enough space for visiting family,” the source added at the time. “It also needs to be gated and private.”

The new home satisfies those requirements and then some, with a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse and room for parking for 80 cars.

The Hustlers actress and her husband’s new purchase comes weeks before their first wedding anniversary. Lopez and the Argo director tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 after getting engaged three months prior. One month later, the couple had a second wedding ceremony at Affleck’s home in Georgia that was attended by their friends, family and children.

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she divorced in 2014. Affleck, for his part, shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The Justice League actor and the Alias alum, 51, called it quits in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

Affleck and Lopez initially sparked a romance in 2002 after meeting on the set of the film Gigli, getting engaged in November of that year. The twosome intended to wed in September 2003 but called off the ceremony because of “excessive media attention.” In January 2004, they called it quits.

Last year, the “Waiting for Tonight” songstress called her split from Affleck the “biggest heartbreak” of her life. “I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right,” Lopez said during a November 2022 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, adding that the breakup “motivated” the pair to become who they were meant to be. “It fueled us in a weird way that we felt we had to prove ourselves again.”