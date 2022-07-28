Bennifer forever! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially Mr. and Mrs., and luckily for Us that means endless couple style moments.

Following their Las Vegas wedding in July 2022, the singer and movie star celebrated their love in Paris, stepping out in a number of eye-catching looks.

Showcasing her easy, breezy European fashion, Lopez was spotted in Reformation’s floral-adorned Tagliatelle Linen Dress for a day on the water. The New York native paired the frock with brown sandal heels and a coffee-colored top handle bag from Gucci. For his part, Affleck looked cool in a blue button up, relaxed pants and Golden Goose sneakers.

The Enough star sported another Reformation dress later during the trip, this time rocking the label’s Stassie Dress in hot pink for a day of shopping in celebration of her birthday on July 24.

Of course, their honeymoon isn’t the only time the lovebirds have made the world their runway. In September 2021, the couple made a glamorous return to the red carpet for the first time since reuniting at the premiere of Affleck’s film The Last Duel at the Venice Film Festival.

Lopez looked radiant in a figure-hugging Georges Hobeika gown with a daring deep V-neckline. She accessorized with a Cartier bracelet, earrings and ring stacked with yellow diamonds and Jimmy Choo platforms. Affleck also served up a bit of drama of his own. The film producer looked dapper in a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Another standout style sighting from the stars came in 2002 at the New York premiere of Maid in Manhattan. For Lopez’s big night, the actress dazzled in a beige, ruffled gown and a white fur coat. The Gone Girl actor looked classic in a black suit.

Much like their love, Lopez and Affleck’s style is unwavering. Since emerging onto the scene, the Marry Me star has favored looks that flatter her curves and consist of sexy cutouts, bold patterns and sparkly prints. Her go-to designers include Zuhair Murad, Versace, Gucci and Valentino.

Affleck’s style can be described as classic. The actor tends to lean on timeless suiting for Hollywood events, and his casual attire often includes an Oxford shirt.

The duo previously dated from 2002 to 2004, but they called off their 400-person wedding ceremony in September 2003 due to “excessive media attention.” They reunited in May 2021 following her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez and got engaged in April 2022.

Keep scrolling to see Bennifer’s best couple style moments through the years: