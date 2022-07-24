From Sin City to the City of Love! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck headed to Paris for their honeymoon after their secret wedding in Las Vegas.

The two were spotted in France on Thursday, July 21, days after they got married on Sunday, July 17.

The couple were photographed strolling the streets of the city hand in hand as they headed to a nice dinner. Lopez, 52, wore a bright red wrap dress and had her hair styled in a bun with loose tendrils framing her face. Her husband, 49, donned a formal suit and tie.

Affleck was spotted holding his wife’s hand again in Paris the following day for a more casual outing. The “Waiting for Tonight” singer wore a white dress with a colorful flower print while her husband wore a light blue button-down shirt with rolled up sleeves and navy trousers.

The honeymoon was a family affair as their kids joined them. Affleck’s daughters with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as Lopez’s twins with Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, 14, were spotted with the newlyweds while sightseeing.

On Saturday, July 23, the family enjoyed a private boat tour along the Seine, the river that goes through the middle of Paris. From the Petrus III, a vintage 71-foot yacht complete with art deco interior circa 1953, the honeymooners could see iconic sights including the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame the Musée d’Orsay.

The couple got married on Sunday, July 17, just after midnight. Us Weekly confirmed their marriage that day, and Lopez shared the inside details just hours later.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter after the nuptials. “[The wedding was] exactly what we wanted.”

The pair said “I do” at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, after Lopez used the break room to change into her Zuhair Murad gown and Affleck got ready in the graffitied mens room.

The two previously dated from 2002 to 2004, but they called off their 400-person wedding ceremony in September 2003 due to “excessive media attention.”

“We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to,” Lopez continued in her newsletter. “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”

After the elopement and trip to Paris, the two are planning a big bash with their loved ones.

“Jen and Ben want to celebrate their love with a bigger ceremony for friends and family,” a source exclusively told Us on Monday, July 18. “There is still a plan of a celebration coming this year.”

Scroll down for photos from their honeymoon: