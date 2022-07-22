From Paris, with love! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted in France days after their surprise Las Vegas wedding.

The couple were photographed out and about in Paris on Thursday, July 21, strolling the streets of the city hand in hand. Lopez, 52, wore a bright red maxidress and had her hair styled in a messy bun, while the Oscar winner, 49, donned a formal suit and tie.

The outing comes less than one week after Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, July 17, that the twosome obtained a marriage license in Nevada one day prior. The Hustlers actress and Affleck exchanged vows at A Little White Chapel in Sin City nearly 20 years after postponing their September 2003 nuptials.

“They both are so comfortable with each other and make each other so happy, so they [didn’t] want to wait any longer,” a source exclusively told Us after the wedding. “They both thought it was a fun and casual way to tie the knot.”

A second insider later revealed that the duo are planning to continue celebrating their relationship “with a bigger ceremony for friends and family,” telling Us, “Jen and Ben have talked about eloping for months now and it felt right for them. [They] have both already had big weddings beforehand, so the pageantry isn’t as important to them as it once was.”

Lopez and the Argo director previously dated from 2002 to 2004. During their early aughts engagement, the pair pressed pause on their vows due to heightened media attention. After calling it quits, Lopez and Affleck went on to marry — and subsequently divorce — Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. Us confirmed in May 2021 that the “Jenny From the Block” singer and the Gone Girl star were “full-on” dating following the end of Lopez’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

“Jen and Ben are both the happiest they’ve ever been,” a source told Us of the newlyweds. “Friends and family are beyond thrilled for the couple.”

The Second Act star dished on the private ceremony in her “On the JLo” newsletter on Sunday, the same platform she used to announce her engagement to Affleck in April. “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” the bride wrote. “They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

The nuptials weren’t just a major moment for the happy couple — the chapel’s employees were thrilled to be part of the milestone as well. “It was so exciting. I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in. I started shaking a little bit, like, ‘This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'” Kenosha Portis, who works at the wedding venue, told Good Morning America on Tuesday, July 19. “As they were reading each other’s vows, they were very sweet, they both were emotional. They cried to each other. Their kids were right there behind them.”

Before jetting off to Paris, the Halftime star returned to work. Lopez was spotted at a dance studio in Los Angeles on Monday, July 18, flashing her new wedding band on her left ring finger.

Scroll down for a glimpse of the pair’s Paris getaway: