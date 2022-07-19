Get on the floor! A video speaks a thousand words — at least for Jennifer Lopez, who shared a throwback clip of herself dancing wildly in reaction to her wedding to Ben Affleck.

The Wedding Planner star, 52, took to Instagram on Monday, July 18, to reveal her post-nuptials “Monday Mood” to her 218 million followers, one day after she tied the knot with the Argo director, 49, in Las Vegas over the weekend.

In the video, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer performs an intense dance routine that showcases the triple threat at her best, giving the show her all with precise moves and never-ending energy.

“Monday Mood,” she captioned the social media footage.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot nearly 20 years after they first began their romance in 2002, after meeting on the set of the critically-panned Gigli. Though they were set to walk down the aisle in September 2003, the pair called off their wedding and officially split the following year.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” artist shared on Sunday in her newsletter, “On the JLo,” about her July marriage to the Good Will Hunting star. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

Lopez’s 14-year-old kids, Max and Emme — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — witnessed their mom’s marriage to their new stepdad.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” the Grammy winner wrote. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

Lopez’s marriage to Affleck marks her fourth trip down the aisle. She was married to Ojai Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and to Anthony, 52, from 2004 to 2014.

For his part, the Deep Water star was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. The former couple share daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

