Bennifer are married — and they’re not the only ones rejoicing! Several celebrities have commented on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s nuptials, which they exchanged nearly 20 years after their first shot at love.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the “Let’s Get Loud” artist, 52, wrote in her official “On the JLo” newsletter on Sunday, July 17, revealing details about the wedding. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

Witnessing the pair’s vow exchange were Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The Hustlers star said she had “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” before letting fans in on even more details from their Sin City wedding.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” Lopez shared. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

The couple’s vows come 20 years after they costarred in Gigli, where they connected on set in 2002. Lopez filed for divorce from her second husband, Cris Judd, later that year — and Affleck, 49, popped the question to the “Waiting for Tonight” artist in November 2002. However, their first attempt at marriage was called off days before the September 2003 wedding — and though they were still a couple at the time, they officially ended their engagement in 2004.

Despite the couple’s split in the early 2000s, they got back together in April 2021. Lopez called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez earlier that month.

The Grammy winner has been married four times: first to Ojai Noa from 1997 to 1998, then to Judd, 52, from 2001 to 2003, and a 10-year marriage to Anthony, 53. For his part, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner — with whom he shares daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10 — from 2005 to 2018.

On Sunday, Lopez teased the scoop on her wedding to the Good Will Hunting star by sharing a photo of herself via Instagram in bed wearing her wedding band. She linked out to her newsletter revealing their marriage in the post — and plenty of the couple’s celebrity friends, including Vanessa Bryant, Hoda Kotb and Kerry Washington, commented.

