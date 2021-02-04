Move over Jay Cutler, Madison LeCroy has been linked to another famous former athlete: Alex Rodriguez.

The Southern Charm star, who joined the cast during season 6 amid her on-again, off-again romance with costar Austen Kroll, made headlines for her offscreen relationships in recent weeks.

LeCroy, a single mother of son Hudson, was in the hot seat at the season 7 Southern Charm reunion. Kroll and Craig Conover came out swinging, accusing their castmate of pursuing a relationship with Cutler because they had a friendship with Kristin Cavallari.

“You commented on Kristin Cavallari’s f–king picture because you hate that we’re friends now,” Conover yelled at the December 2020 taping. “Kristin slid into my DMs like two months ago. Austen and I have both become friends with her.”

After Kroll clarified that he’s not dating the Hills alum, who split from Cutler in April 2020 after a decade together, LeCroy handed her phone over to host Andy Cohen.

“So, this is the DM. This is Jay Cutler asking what the top three restaurants in Charleston is,” Cohen said. “She said, ‘Are you asking this because your ex sent the same DM to my ex?’ So he said, ‘Haha did she? I don’t keep up with her.’ And then she recommends a restaurant. She said, ‘I’ll guess we’ll have to test more out.’ That’s flirty with a winky emoji. And then she said, ‘When are you coming?’ He said, ‘Tomorrow,’ and then she said, ‘Wanna come out on the boat?’”

While the host tried to keep reading, LeCroy grabbed her phone back.

Elsewhere during the reunion, Conover alleged that he saw messages between an unnamed athlete and LeCroy during her relationship with Kroll.

“She’s trash and I hate being on the same stage as her,” the Sewing Down South founder said, alleging she “flew to Miami to f–k an ex-MLB player.”

While the name was bleeped on the reunion, LeCroy later confirmed her costars were referring to Rodriguez.

“He contacted me. And yes, we DMed,” she said on the reunion. “But other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a f—king liar and I will stand up for that.”

Since part one of the reunion aired last month, a source close to the former shortstop has claimed he’s “never met” LeCroy.

Scroll through for everything we know about the scandal: