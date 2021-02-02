Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler may want to tune into part two of the Southern Charm reunion.

In a sneak peek for the second half of the reunion released by Bravo on Monday, February 1, Craig Conover calls out Madison LeCroy for how she reacted when he and Austen Kroll started spending time with Cavallari, 34.

“You commented on Kristin Cavallari’s f–king picture because you hate that we’re friends now,” Craig, 31, quips. “Kristin slid into my DMs like two months ago. Austen and I have both become friends with her.”

When asked by Andy Cohen if he was dating Cavallari, Kroll, 33, replies, “No, Andy. I’m not.”

LeCroy then chimes in to say Cutler was the one who contacted her first.

“When he came to Charleston and reached out to me,” the hairdresser says before Conover and Kroll try to cut her off. “You want to see the messages?”

While LeCroy gets up to give the host her phone, Kroll declares, “It’s all revenge. It is so ridiculous Andy.”

Shep Rose adds, “This is like Us magazine live!”

Cohen began reading from LeCroy’s phone.

“So, this is the DM. This is Jay Cutler asking what the top three restaurants in Charleston is,” he said. “She said, ‘Are you asking this because your ex sent the same DM to my ex?’ So he said, ‘Haha did she? I don’t keep up with her.’ And then she recommends a restaurant. She said, ‘I’ll guess we’ll have to test more out.’ That’s flirty with a winky emoji. And then she said, ‘When are you coming?’ He said, ‘Tomorrow,’ and then she said, ‘Wanna come out on the boat?'”

After Cohen tried to keep reading, LeCroy snatched her phone back.

Cavallari and Cutler, who split in April 2020 after seven years of marriage, got involved in Kroll and LeCroy’s messy relationship after the Hills alum traveled to Charleston with bestie Justin Anderson in October 2020. LeCroy subsequently started commenting on Culter’s pics (and a source later confirmed to Us Weekly that they had a “fun, flirty” romance brewing.) After Kroll and Conover hung out with Cavallari again in December 2020, LeCroy made a video mocking their drunk dancing.

“Don’t worry, my kid is at his dad’s,” LeCroy, a single mother, quipped via Instagram live. “I think when that video was made, hers weren’t.”

Cavallari and Cutler, who share three kids, subsequently put on a united front, sharing an Instagram photo together on January 25, writing, “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.”

Part two of the Southern Charm reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, February 4, at 8 p.m. ET.