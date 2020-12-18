How it all started! Southern Charm‘s Austen Kroll and Craig Conover shared more details about their friendship with Kristin Cavallari during the Thursday, December 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, finally revealing how they all connected in October.

“Honestly, she slid into Craig’s DMs and was like, ‘I’m coming into town,’ so we all went to dinner,” Kroll, 33, explained on Thursday. “We all kinda hit it off. We wanted to go and visit them, and we did. We all get along so well.”

Despite their multiple hangouts, the relationship is only a friendship for now.

“Kristin is out of a 10-year long relationship, she’s not looking for anything. I’m out of one who had one kid,” the North Carolina native, who recently split from costar Madison LeCroy, explained. “There’s no reason to jump into something with someone who has three kids, I can promise you that.”

The former Very Cavallari star, 33, announced her split from Jay Cutler in April. The pair, who married in 2013, share three kids: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5. She has since been spotted cozying up with comedian Jeff Dye, but also has been flirty with Kroll via Instagram.

“There is no Austen and Kristin, you know, it’s just funny. Kristin is a beautiful driven girl, clearly, you know, what I’m attracted to, but she has a lot on her plate,” Kroll told Us exclusively. “She’s going through her own stuff.”

Dye, 37, seemingly responded to the dating rumors surrounding Cavallari and Kroll following their Instagram Live on Sunday, December 13. “He wishes,” the Washington native tweeted on Tuesday, December 15, a message that Kroll assumes is about him.

“Probably. I mean, I’m not here trying to cause problems,” the Bravo personality told Us. “We just had fun with our friends.”

The Uncommon James designer, for her part, also responded to the reports, posting a boomerang of herself rolling her eyes via Instagram Story on Monday, December 14. “I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” she captioned the video.