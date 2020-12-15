Reality TV fans were sent into a tizzy as Kristin Cavallari partied with Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll and Craig Conover — but the Laguna Beach alum would like everyone to calm down.

“I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” the 33-year-old Very Cavallari star wrote alongside a video of her rolling her eyes on Monday, December 14, via Instagram.

Cavallari made headlines for her evening with Kroll, 33, Conover, 31, and her BFF Justin Anderson in Nashville on Sunday, December 13. After dining out together, the hairstylist documented their night of drunk dancing via Instagram Live. A clip of Cavallari, who split from estranged husband Jay Cutler in April, dancing on a newly single Kroll’s shoulders has since gone viral.

“My apologies for the Instagram lives last night. new rule: my phone should be locked up when i drink,” Anderson wrote on Monday via Instagram. “This 2020 friendship is one for the books ♥️ @caconover @krollthewarriorking @kristincavallari.”

Cavallari and Anderson were first spotted with the Bravo stars in Charleston in October.

“She came to town with her friend Justin and the four of us [with Craig] had dinner,” Kroll told Us Weekly in November of their friendship. “We’ve all been in contact ever since. We’re in this, like, big old group chat, and the group chat is active. We had a blast with them.”

Earlier this month, Kroll’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Madison LeCroy confirmed exclusively to Us that the twosome had split for good, citing different priorities for the pair. She later opened up to Entertainment Tonight about Kroll leaving comments on Cavallari’s Instagram.

“She’s a bombshell. … I know that they are friends. I think he’s trying to get under my skin, which is fine. And, like, honestly? If he can pull her, go for it. Knock yourself out. I’d be shocked,” she said earlier this month. “I just think it was just trying to get [a rise], get a comment out of me — and he did.”

Cavallari, meanwhile, has also been spotted with comedian Jeff Dye in recent weeks. While the duo were seen packing on the PDA in Mexico earlier this month, a source previously told Us that their romance isn’t “serious.”

The Uncommon James designer shares sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 5, with Cutler.