Ba-ba-doo, ba-ba … dun dun dun. The cast of Southern Charm has been entertaining Bravo fans for more than five years, but sometimes, their offscreen scandals and controversies overshadow their onscreen antics.

Southern Charm, which originally starred Thomas Ravenel, Shep Rose, Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover, Whitney Sudler-Smith and Jenna King, premiered on Bravo in March 2014. During season 1, Thomas, a former North Carolina State Treasurer, met Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, who is nearly 30 years his junior.

The twosome quickly began their unconventional romance and shocked fans at the end of season 1 when Kathryn welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kensington. Less than two years later, they welcomed a son named St. Julien in 2015.

Thomas and Kathryn’s on-off relationship played out on Bravo during seasons 2-4 of Southern Charm. During season 5, he started dating Ashley Jacobs, who often argued with the mother of his children.

Landon Clements, Austen Kroll, Chelsea Meissner and Naomie Olindo also joined the cast following Jenna’s season 1 exit. While Landon left after season 4 and Thomas was fired after a series of sexual assault allegations, Charleston socialite Eliza Limehouse is set to appear in season 6.

The cast addressed Thomas’ arrest and subsequent exit in the season 6 premiere in May 2019.

“Like, honestly I haven’t even begun to, like, really comprehend everything that’s happened,” Kathryn told Craig.

Shep added, “Honestly, like, he can handle himself. I’m worried about his family.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through to revisit the series’ biggest scandals: