Olivia Flowers slammed her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll on the recent episode of Southern Charm after learning he kissed her best friend Taylor Ann Green.

“I don’t need to hear anything from you,” Olivia, 31, told Austen, 36, during the Thursday, October 12, episode of the Bravo series.

The two proceeded to argue across the dinner table before agreeing to go outside and hash out their issues — which stemmed from Taylor, 28, confessing to Olivia moments earlier that she had kissed Austen after Olivia and Austen called it quits in October 2022.

“I’m sorry that I’m the last person to talk to you. I would have loved to talk to you sooner,” Austen started off the conversation. He then claimed that he was unable to tell Olivia the truth about his relationship with Taylor because she froze him out. (Taylor, meanwhile, denied earlier this season that she and Austen ever hooked up after Olivia asked her directly about their dynamic.)

Austen, who dated Olivia for several months in 2022, then asked: “I just want to know what I can do for us to go back to any sort of semblance of being normal.”

Olivia proceeded to call out Austen for his out-of-the-blue attempt at fixing their friendship. “It’s been, I think we can say months, since we’ve really chatted. Why is it now that you decide to have this kumbaya moment of how we can get back on track?” she quipped. “We’re farther away from being friends now than we ever have been.”

While Austen acknowledged that they didn’t see eye to eye over how their relationship ended, Olivia argued that he was missing the point. “I was more bummed and disappointed [about] how you handled things with us as friends than romantically,” Olivia confessed. “Not only that — are we [now] not friends and not talking and we’re dodging each other at bars — but now I’m finding out bulls—t about Taylor.”

She continued: “I realized long before that you didn’t give a s—t about me as a girlfriend. Now I know you don’t give a s—t about me as a friend. Now you don’t care about Taylor and I’s friendship.”

Austen tried to tell her that was “so untrue” and alleged that it “bothers” him that he and Olivia “aren’t able to be friends,” but Olivia wouldn’t hear it.

“If you were a friend this wouldn’t be the first f—king time I’m hearing about you and f—king Taylor kissing. Do not talk to be about being a friend. You don’t know the definition of a friend,” she fired back. “It takes a lot for me to genuinely want nothing to do with a person. That’s where I’m at with you.”

Olivia admitted that the “Taylor s—t is just the cherry on top” for her when it comes to her problems with Austen. “It’s baffling to me that she doesn’t see what kind of person you are. Between the two of y’all the lies it’s unreal. Its un f—king real,” she said of Taylor, who dated Shep Rose for two years before splitting in July 2022 and then sharing a kiss with Austen later that year.

Olivia clapped back at Austen one last time, saying, “Literally talking to you makes me want to vomit. Respectfully.”

When it comes to her conversation with Taylor — which transpired earlier that evening — Olivia took issue with Taylor listening to Austen and not thinking about how the kiss would affect her. “F—k him! Why are you still listening to him? I don’t give a f—k about him. He’s literally the scum of the earth to me,” Olivia told Taylor about Austen.

Taylor, meanwhile, confessed to lying and not being a “good friend,” telling Olivia she “doubled down because she was trying to protect” Austen.

“Why aren’t you protecting me and my feelings in this?” Olivia responded. “To know that the friend that I genuinely, actually care about is having conversation with him on how not to tell me something. That f—ks our friendship. It’s not him. F—k him. I just care about you. That’s it.”

While Olivia had a strong reaction to the kiss news, Shep chose to forgive and forget. “I was broken up with her. You were a shoulder to cry on. I don’t want to lose you as a friend, man,” Shep told Austen earlier in the episode, after Austen finally told him the truth.

Austen then warned Taylor that he’d spilled the beans about their secret to Shep, leaving Taylor frustrated after she lied to Olivia about the incident. Still, the pair’s friendship seemingly remained unbroken with Austen and Taylor appearing to be on good terms when the episode ended.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.