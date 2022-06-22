Charleston is for lovers! The Southern Charm stars can’t get enough of each other — and they aren’t afraid to date within their inner circle.

Beginning with season 1, which premiered in 2014, OG stars Craig Conover, Shep Rose and Kathryn Dennis let fans see the good, the bad and the messy parts of their romantic relationships.

After Craig crashed and burned with Kathryn, the South Carolina native hooked up with both Whitney Sudler-Smith and Thomas Ravenel. Kathryn later welcomed two children with Thomas before they ended their on-off romance in 2016.

Shep’s affairs have stretched far and wide dating back to pre-show when he was in a relationship with Danni Baird. While the twosome called it quits before they both starred on Southern Charm, their time together became a big story line during season 6 in 2019 when Madison LeCroy claimed Shep gave Danni chlamydia.

“Shep and I dated almost a decade ago, and we, or at least I, did not even know Madison and Austen [Kroll] back then. So what she said is completely untrue and unfair. It was hurtful,” Danni told The Daily Dish in July 2019. “She was trying to target Shep, but I know good and well she threw me in there for a reason, subconsciously or not. And it’s just been really hard for me to comprehend how you can do that to somebody else. It’s not my nature.”

The artist denied having an STD, adding, “I can stand here and say that I do not have chlamydia, I never have. But, I mean, I had to frickin’ Google it and couldn’t figure out how to spell it when all this happened.”

Austen’s relationship drama has been equally as explosive over the years, beginning with his battle to win Chelsea Meissner’s heart during season 4. The beermaker briefly dated Chelsea after Shep tried and failed to woo their costar but they split in 2017.

The North Carolina native proceeded to turn heads when he dated Madison during seasons 6 and 7. Their complicated relationship came to an end in December 2020 after two years, but the tension between the exes continued.

Shep exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2022 that things between Austen and Madison were still “pretty frosty.” The “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost agreed, adding, “We don’t really orbit each other that much.”

Craig — who dated castmate Naomie Olindo for three years before moving on with Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo in 2021 — also weighed in on Austen’s past romance following Madison’s October 2021 engagement to Brett Randle.

“He handled it better than I thought he was going to. I mean, there’s still some tension and some anger there,” Craig exclusively told Us in June 2022 of Austen’s reaction to Madison’s new man. “I think he’s just fully coming to terms with how disastrous their relationship was — because he just never came to terms with it.”

The Pillow Talk author noted that Austen’s friends “tried” to tell him about the toxic relationship, but he didn’t listen. “We shook him and we slapped him around and he just wouldn’t [hear us out],” Craig added. “I think he was a little surprised that [Madison] moved on so quickly, but it was good. It was good for both of them.”

Scroll down to see which Southern Charm stars have hooked up — and who had more serious relationships: