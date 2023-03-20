A picture is worth a thousand words? Taylor Ann Green had a major message for ex-boyfriend Shep Rose — and she didn’t mind sharing it with the whole world.

The clinical assistant, 28, took to social media over the weekend to share a photo of a guy in an “I pick up trash” hat. “I also pick up trash,” she captioned the Instagram Story, tagging Rose, 43, in the post as well.

Green’s shade upload comes as the Southern Charm cast continues to film season 9 of the hit Bravo series. Before cameras started rolling on the new episodes, Green and Rose confirmed their decision to part ways after two years of dating.

The former couple originally sparked romance rumors in 2020 before taking their relationship public. During season 8 of Southern Charm, however, viewers saw their connection take a turn.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In July 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that the reality TV stars had decided to call it quits. Green publicly addressed their split during the season 9 reunion.

“We spent two and a half years together. You’ve allegedly slept with over 300 women,” she claimed during the October 2022 special. “You went out. You partied. Now you’ve wrapped me into this slew of whores who you’ve f—king. And now I’m just a number. And that’s what f—ked me up in the head.”

Rose, for her part, said he was “sorry” that his ex-girlfriend felt that way.

That same month, the South Caroline native admitted he still wasn’t over Green, exclusively telling Us at BravoCon, “[I will] always be in love with her. That thing, ‘Are you in love or do you love her?’ I love her. That’s all you need to know.”

At the time, the reality star admitted he didn’t see him and Green mending their romantic relationship any time soon.

“There were some [issues] in the way that we looked at the world. In the past, I headed for the exit when I saw something that didn’t add up and it’s a big testament to her that I said, ‘You know what? Screw it. She’s amazing and I don’t care.’ But these things don’t disappear,” he continued. “She’s fantastic [but to] get back together, I don’t know. I think that maybe I’m not the best for her. It sounds like a cop out. I swear it’s not.”

Earlier this month, rumors swirled that Green and costar Austen Kroll hooked up amid season 9. The duo have not yet publicly addressed the speculation.

Meanwhile, Bravo hinted at the rumor with a TikTok about Vanderpump Rules‘ bombshell cheating scandal between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. “Bravo HQ while Vanderpump & Southern Charm drama are both happening at once,” the video stated, with a caption that read, “We’re literally shook right now.”

Kroll’s ex Madison LeCroy recently weighed in on the Winter House star’s alleged hookup with Green.

“I’m waiting to see it all unfold the same as you guys obviously. We talk a lot about it during the new season, so we’re all still trying to figure out what’s the truth,” LeCroy, 32, who dated Kroll, 35, from 2018 to 2020, told Life & Style on Wednesday, March 15. “Austen and I are in a place where I don’t really want to get too involved with that, but at the same time, I’d still have an opinion. So, we’re all tiptoeing around right now.”