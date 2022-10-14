Southern Charm’s Taylor Claims Ex Shep 'Uses' Girls, More Reunion Bombshells

Burying the hatchet. The cast of Southern Charm didn’t hold back during part 1 and 2 of the season 8 reunion — but did anything actually get resolved?

Shep Rose, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll faced the women of the cast: Taylor Ann Green, Olivia Flowers, Madison LeCroy, Kathryn Dennis, Naomie Olindo, Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen in September to discuss all the highs and lows from the past season.

The reunion, which aired on October 6 and October 13, focused on the drama surrounding exes Shep, 42, and Taylor, 27, as well as Austen’s dynamic with both Madison, 31, and Olivia, 30. (Austen, 35, and Madison called it quits in December 2020 after two years, while Olivia revealed during part 1 of the season 8 reunion that she and Austen were not together after less than one year of dating.)

Shep, who split from Taylor in July after two years together, found himself in the hot seat on both reunion episodes.

“You f—ked another woman in Texas. Multiple women,” the clinical assistant yelled at her ex during part 2 of the special, which was filmed shortly after they broke up. “Like goddamn it’s been two freaking months.”

She went on to ask, “Why are you using women like that? Why did you use me like that?” Shep, for his part, replied by saying he doesn’t “keep score” and that he will “always love Taylor” despite their current dynamic.

After Taylor called herself “the whore that stuck around for long enough,” her castmates came to her aid and tried to calm her down.

“I feel for both of them. I do think that Shep loves Taylor as well,” Leva, 43, told the group. “I don’t think he treats you like he loves you. It makes me sad.”

Craig, meanwhile, managed to keep himself out of the line of fire for most of the two-part special, except for when it came to his feelings on his ex-girlfriend Naomie’s brief romance with costar Whitney Sudler-Smith. Naomie, 30, also dished on her hookup with the filmmaker, 54, which fans watched play out on multiple episodes this season.

The L’Abeye founder called the fling a “slow burn,” noting that they bonded over losing their fathers in recent years.

“We’re still great friends. It was never more than a really good friendship that turned for a second and then went right back,” Naomie told host Andy Cohen, to which Craig replied, “I think Whitney really liked you.”

While the Sewing Down South founder, 33, later claimed that he “thought it was great” that Naomie and Whitney found each other for a short time, his costars weren’t buying it.

“I’m not gonna say that it wasn’t absolutely shocking,” Craig finally confessed, noting, “You just don’t hook up with people’s exes.”

Scroll down to see the biggest moments from both parts of the season 8 Southern Charm reunion: