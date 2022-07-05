Bless his heart! Naomie Olindo dished on whether she regrets anything about her relationship with Craig Conover — including the time she called him out for sewing.

“The delivery was harsh, but he was like, ‘It helped motivate me,’” the 29-year-old star exclusively told Us Weekly during a recent game of “Reality TV Regrets” about the way she trolled Craig’s sewing passion during season 5 of Southern Charm. “Not that exact conversation but some of the conversations we had, he’s like, ‘It kind of helped motivate me sometimes.’”

The L’Abeye founder explained, “If it helped him even one percent — even though I hate that I was mean — then, yeah, I don’t regret it.”

Naomie, who dated the 33-year-old TV personality for three years before splitting in 2017, famously yelled at Craig during the show about his choice to not become a full-fledged attorney and instead stay at home and sew.

“This is who I turn into when I’m around you. I’m not this s—tty, mean person,” Naomie told Craig during a season 5 episode, which aired in April 2018 and was filmed post-split.

She then proceeded to tell him when things shifted for her in their relationship. “I trusted you and you let me down, over and over,” the France native claimed. “When you wouldn’t get up. When you missed meetings.”

Naomie continued to fire allegations at her ex, saying, “You need to wake up and do s–t. You sit home and you sew and you pretend to do things.” Craig, who appeared to be caught off guard, replied, “What’s wrong with my sewing? … And I own two homes. Tell me I’m a big loser at 29!”

Despite having issues with Craig’s choices toward the end of their courtship, Naomie told Us that she is now “really” happy to see him succeed with his pillow company, Sewing Down South.

“I think it’s given him so much purpose,” she confessed. “I just think it’s really good for him.”

Craig, for his part, poked fun at Naomie’s comments about his passion while naming his 2022 memoir, Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing? He exclusively told Us in March that he interviewed his ex for the book and that she “had a lot of input and was very much involved.” The author noted that Naomie was “super positive” about the process and supportive through it all.

More recently, Naomie hooked up with Craig in Las Vegas before filming season 8 of the reality show. However, she told Us that she’s good with how things have turned out between her and the “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost.

“[We’re] definitely better as friends,” she told Us. “We learned so much from each other and from the whole situation that there’s no way either one of could regret that.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi