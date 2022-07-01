The hits just keep on coming! The cast of Southern Charm aren’t letting their proper southern upbringings keep them from telling it like it is this season — especially when it comes to Naomie Olindo and Craig Conover’s relationship status.

The former couple, who broke up in 2017 after three years together, have been main topic of conversation during season 8 of the series after they came clean during the premiere about hooking up in Las Vegas ahead of filming.

During the second episode of the season, which aired on Thursday, June 30, it came out that Naomie, 29, and Craig, 33, actually hooked up twice. Despite their romantic past, Craig insisted that he had completely moved on with girlfriend Paige DeSorbo.

Pal Austen Kroll, however, didn’t believe that things were totally over between the Pillow Talk author and the France native. In fact, he confronted Naomie for details at her “fresh start” party and things didn’t go well.

“I’m convinced that you had a mini reconnection. Weren’t y’all hanging out in Charleston,” the King’s Calling Brewing Co. founder, 35, asked, to which Naomie responded, “Yeah, we hung out a week.”

Austen proceeded to throw Craig under the bus, claiming that when they spoke about the fling, he made it seem like Naomie was “clingy” and not over him.

Naomie said she didn’t believe Austen, but later approached Craig regarding his alleged comments about what happened between them following her breakup with Metul Shah in the summer of 2021.

“I mean, what hurt me so much is you insinuated [to Austen] that I was your ex for a reason because it just wasn’t fun,” Naomie told Craig, who denied it saying, “I never said that. … We had an amazing experience. It was great.”

While Austen was busy trying to seemingly destroy Naomie and Craig’s newfound friendship, his girlfriend, Olivia Flowers, found herself making enemies as well. The season 8 newbie got herself into trouble at Naomie’s party when she claimed that Naomie and pal Venita Aspen didn’t try hard enough to talk with Kathryn Dennis at her Great Katsby bash earlier that month.

“I would stick up for anyone who is not at a party and being talked about like this,” Olivia, 30, said during her confessional interview after getting an icy response for her comments. “I would hope someone would do that for me if I wasn’t at a party. That’s where I was coming from with it. It didn’t read well with Regina George and the rest of the girls.”

Scroll down to relive all the drama from Southern Charm season 8, episode 2:

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.