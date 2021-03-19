What’s in My Bag: Southern Charm’s Shep Rose

Shep Rose is prepared for anything. That’s why he carries a bottle of red wine from his friends at Hall Wines in Napa, California in his bag … as well as a screwball opener. “You can’t have wine without an opener!” the Bravolebrity, 41, exclaimed.

The South Carolina native let Us Weekly take a peek at some more of the necessities in his bag, which he received at a celebrity golf tournament in Vegas.

Stopping the Spread

“Safety first, right? This is one of those KN95 [masks], which [Southern Charm creator and executive producer Whitney Sudler-Smith] wears because he’s a germaphobe.”

A Mystery Memento

“I have a card that I’m too scared to throw away because it seems important, but I bet you it doesn’t get you anywhere. Priority Pass? I don’t know what that means. If anybody has any insight into that I’d be happy to listen to you,” the RelationShep alum said. “It seems like a travel thing. Like, I could get into the lounge here, the lounge there … and you definitely want to be able to get into the lounge.”

What Lil’ Craig Wants

“I’ve got a dog bone for [French bulldog] Craig,” he said. “I’ve got to go get him some more treats, we ran out of treats.”

Changing Up the Look

“I’ve got a Shep Gear hat I like to rock. My green one,” Rose shared. “People love it.”

What else is in Rose’s bag? A new wallet, Titleist golf balls for an upcoming trip to Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina and a copy of his new book, Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar, which was released Tuesday, March 16.

For more, watch the exclusive video above.