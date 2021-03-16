Shep’s side of the story. Shep Rose shared behind-the-scenes scoop about his life — and Southern Charm — in his new book, Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar.

“I just sat down and did it. I enjoyed it. I had fun,” the 41-year-old Bravo star exclusively told Us Weekly about writing the book, which was released on Tuesday, March 16. “When I do write, it comes quite easily. … I’m really raw about what I thought and how much fun I had — good, bad and ugly. We had to pare down some of the [the travel] stuff, but I’m an open book, no pun intended. So maybe I’ll release, you know, the unabridged version or whatever at one point in my life.”

In addition to sharing details of his nights out on various vacations, Rose wrote about the early days of Southern Charm, including his pre-show relationship with Kathryn Dennis. During his interview with Us, he admitted that detailing his past romances is “a point of contention at the moment” between him and girlfriend Taylor Ann Green.

“She picked it up and started reading and it was actually the part about Kathryn,” he told Us. “I hope I keep the mention of women pretty light — I’m not, like, trying to give details! But it would be wrong or misleading or untrue if I didn’t say that a lot of my fun times around the world and in the U.S. have been in the pursuit of the opposite sex and all these funny things happened to me. I mean, I’ve got some great stories. So yes, Taylor was a little miffed, and I was like, ‘You can’t do that. This was so long ago. It doesn’t even matter.’ She’s like, ‘I know, it’s just hard.’”

Rose and Green went Instagram official in May 2020 after solidifying their romance during the coronavirus quarantine, and fans were introduced to her during season 7 of Southern Charm.

“It couldn’t be better. We just want to have fun, and that kind of gets us in trouble because there’s probably conversations we need to have every now and then, but all we want to do is goof off and have a good time,” he told Us. “She’s a great partner crime and things are really good at the moment.”

In the book, Rose shared his candid thoughts on why he doesn’t think marriage is for him but told Us that he and Green are on a “pretty nice trajectory” at the moment.

“There’s a finality about it,” he told Us about walking down the aisle. “That’s just, like, ah, it’s permanent. It’s like gambling on the future to the maximum, and I’m not a big gambler. … I’m really, really upfront about that.”

Average Expectations is available now. Scroll through for the biggest takeaways about Southern Charm: