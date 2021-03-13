Not holding back. Shep Rose is completely open about his past relationships in his upcoming book — something his girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green, isn’t crazy about.

“That’s a point of contention at the moment,” the reality star, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his new book, Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar. “It was actually the part about Kathryn [Dennis]. I hope I keep the mention of women pretty light — I’m not, like, trying to give details! But it would be wrong or misleading or untrue if I didn’t say that a lot of my fun times around the world and in the U.S. have been in the pursuit of the opposite sex and all these funny things happened to me. I mean, I’ve got some great stories. So yes, Taylor was a little miffed, and I was like, ‘You can’t do that. This was so long ago. It doesn’t even matter.’ She’s like, ‘I know, it’s just hard.'”

Rose and Dennis, 29, had a fling during the first season of Southern Charm, but the relationship never went further. Meanwhile, he went Instagram official with Green, 24, in May 2020 and she appeared in season 7 of the show. After the season wrapped, the pair are in a great place, he told Us.

“It’s really good. I promised her a trip to Florida, like, in lieu of the reunion, so we went down to the Palm Beach and stayed at The Breakers and had a great weekend,” the Shep Gear owner told Us. “It couldn’t be better. We just want to have fun, and that kind of gets us in trouble because there’s probably conversations we need to have every now and then, but all we want to do is goof off and have a good time. She’s a great partner crime and things are really good at the moment.”

In the book, Rose compared walking down the aisle to walking on a plank, something he admitted is still a “scary” thought.

“There’s a finality about it. That’s just, like, ah, it’s permanent,” the Bravo star shared with Us. “It’s like gambling on the future to the maximum, and I’m not a big gambler. … I’m really, really upfront about that.”

As for whether they’ll tie the knot in the future, he added, “I think that we’re on a pretty nice trajectory. I don’t think I don’t need to do anything make any sudden movements.”

For more on Rose’s relationship and his new book, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi