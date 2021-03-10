The Southern Charm drama certainly didn’t stop after the season 7 reunion aired — and Shep Rose is weighing in on his costar Madison LeCroy’s headline-making relationships with Jay Cutler and Alex Rodriguez.

“Things got out of control on that reunion. Craig [Conover] was not happy and was shot out of a cannon and the accusations started to fly,” the 41-year-old Bravo star exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing his new book, Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar.

LeCroy, 30, made headlines for her fling with Cutler, 37, after the December 2020 reunion aired. The pair were linked after the hairdresser’s costar and ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll hung out with Kristin Cavallari, who split from the former NFL star in April 2020.

LeCroy subsequently made headlines after Conover alleged that she “flew to Miami to f—k” an unnamed married ex-MLB player. After news broke that he was referring to Rodriguez, LeCroy clarified that their relationship was platonic. (Sources close to the baseball pro, who is engaged to Jennifer Lopez, have maintained that he’s never met LeCroy.)

“I know that there was, like, an NDA signed, which doesn’t seem to mean anything anymore, not worth the price of the paper they’re printed on,” Rose told Us. “It’s crazy and, you know, mixed emotions about it because I think our show started as fairly normal, humble people … your average small-town, Southern people. And now it’s like, you know, DMing baseball stars and stuff and it’s all good. It’s not anybody’s fault, but it’s turned into something a little more cheesy than I would’ve liked, but that was bound to happen.”

Rose added that he doesn’t have any issues working with LeCroy.

“I don’t have a problem with filming with her,” he told Us. “I’ve told her — maybe she took my advice, [it’s] doubtful — but I was like, ‘Madison, if you just kind of own your outrageousness, I would watch that. I would watch that on its own merits, but you got to own it. It’s crazy to me, but it’s funny and compelling.’​ So maybe she took my advice, but maybe she just can’t help herself.”

Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar hits stands on Tuesday, March 16. For more from Rose, watch the video above!