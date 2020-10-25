Stamp of approval! Craig Conover is a fan of costar Shep Rose‘s new girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green, and hopes the couple are in it for the long haul.

“I love Taylor,” the Southern Charm star, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 23. “Shep is such a better version of himself with her. You know, towards the end of last year I had stopped talking to Shep. We just weren’t on the same page. I was moving forward with my business and there wasn’t anything there for me. It was toxic. And he wasn’t in a great place and he started dating Taylor.”

The Sewing Down South designer added that Rose, 40, also “started talking to a therapist,” which helped improve their friendship.

“He rekindled our relationship and we’ve been phenomenal, and you’ll see in the season it’s really fun,” Conover said. “I hope that it works out. She’s awesome. And somehow, she likes Shep and she loves Shep, and I think he loves her too. So, yeah, we’re all in the audience for that one.”

Rose and Green were first linked earlier this year but didn’t take their romance public. The dental assistant posted and later deleted a handful of Instagram posts with the Bravo personality.

“Shep looks like Stu from Rugrats,” she captioned a photo of herself giving Rose a kiss on the cheek in March. One month later, she shared a trip the duo took to a local Charleston pizzeria.

“Dear diary, day 83: Picking up pizza for the 82nd time. We gave up on nutrition after effing up the eggplant salad on day 1,” she wrote. “#QuaratineHasntKilledUsYet.”

In April, Green told Us that she and Rose “are great friends” who are “loving spending time and laughing together.” Green added that she was “looking forward” to seeing what Southern Charm season 7 would bring.

One month later, Green confirmed their relationship when she shared a photo of the pair getting cozy at the beach.

“I guess the secret is out. P.s. Those bruises are from surfing.. I promise,” Green wrote. She later changed the caption writing, “We’re just promoting the hat 🤙🏽,” and tagged her boyfriend’s Shep Gear brand.

Southern Charm season 7 premieres on Bravo Thursday, October 29, at 9 p.m. ET.

