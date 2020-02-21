‘Southern Charm’ Season 7 Officially Starts Filming After Long Hiatus

Cameras are (finally) rolling in Charleston. After a long hiatus, the cast of Southern Charm is officially filming season 7.

Danni Baird shared a photo from the car with cameras set up on Thursday, February 20, via her Instagram Story. “7th time’s a charm #SouthernCharm,” the 35-year-old captioned the selfie.

Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner were also spotted together on Wednesday, February 19.

“Just a couple of socially anxious girls living in a really crowded world,” Naomie, 27, captioned a photo with Chelsea, 34, via Instagram.

Fans of the Bravo hit have been waiting for news about the series, which followed the cast during the fall and aired in the spring for the first six seasons. Cameran Eubanks previously told Us Weekly that she was hoping for growth for season 7.

“Season 7 is going to be a very high opening season in terms of, you will see that some people have made some big strides in growth and some have stayed the same. Sadly,” the Real World alum, 36, said at BravoCon in November 2019. “I think the viewers are going to see a huge change in Craig [Conover]. He has matured, he’s really come into his own. I’m very proud of him. He’s a man now.”

Cameran also teased her husband, Jason Wimberly, making more appearances on season 7.

“We might see more of Jason. Jason was on the last episode [of season 6], it went well,” she explained. “Jason’s shy and private, so I think that was kind of a little intro. I think you might see him again now that he’s more comfortable.”

While Bravo has yet to announce the official cast for season 7, Kathryn Dennis shared an Instagram Story with Austen Kroll’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, Madison LeCroy, on Thursday evening.

“Madison and I have certainly tried to go our own ways, and we just find ourselves back with each other. I go to other people and I’m like, ‘They just suck. And you suck, and you suck,’” Austen, 32, told Us at BravoCon. “She’s just my person. And I’m telling myself to quit fighting it. And it’s just not cut-and-dried sometimes. I mean, I think that you love someone like this maybe only once in your life. So it would be silly to walk away from it. So, until all options are exhausted, Madison will be my person.”

Two people who won’t be included on season 7 of Southern Charm? Thomas Ravenel and his ex-girlfriend Ashley Jacobs.

“Ashley’s gone! Gone!” Kathryn 28, declared to Us at BravoCon. “Season 7, I’m looking forward to showing a new side to me, showing my boss babe vibes with Kensie + Saint Furniture.”

While Thomas, who was fired after he was accused of sexual assault in 2018, claimed the network asked him back for season 7, a source told Us that Bravo did not reached out to the 57-year-old disgraced politician to return to the reality show.

Southern Charm, which also stars Shep Rose, will likely return to Bravo later this year.