



Giving it another shot! Austen Kroll confirmed he is seeing his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Madison LeCroy, during the show’s panel at BravoCon on Friday, November 15.

“This week, I’m doing well with Madison. Next week, I’ll let you all know,” the 32-year-old Southern Charm star said on the panel, which also featured Kathryn Dennis, Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, Craig Conover and Patricia Altschul. “I tried to go our separate ways. Madison has been a person for me for a long, long time. It’s hard to walk away from someone like that. She really is a hell of a woman. She’s got it going on. I find it hard to walk away from her.”

Fans of the Bravo series know that Madison didn’t hit it off with all of Austen’s costars during season 6. While Shep thought that the twosome buried the hatchet after hanging out recently, Patricia revealed that the hairdresser didn’t feel the same way.

“Madison told me about that night. She said she bit her tongue,” Patricia dished.

Shep then shot back: “That is not nice for her to say that.”

Craig couldn’t help himself either, noting, “I think they are horrible together.”

Back in August, Madison told Us that their relationship was “complicated,” noting that she doesn’t blame his costars for their tumultuous relationship.

“Austen’s a grown man. He can make that decision on his own. I do tell him that you end up being influenced by the top five people that you hang out with, or even betrayed is the same kind of vibe that they’re giving off. I tell him now, I’m like, ‘Now that you’re a business man, let’s act like it,’” she explained to Us at the time. “Craig is Craig. I’ve known Craig for a long time. It’s so crazy because he acts so chill when it’s just me around him on my own, and then he has a lot of things to say. I’m never mad at Craig, I mean, come on.”

Southern Charm will return to Bravo in 2020.