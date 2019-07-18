What happens in Colorado, doesn’t always stay in Colorado. Austen Kroll dished to Us Weekly about reuniting with his on-off girlfriend, Madison LeCroy, during the Southern Charm cast trip to the mountains.

“Were Madison and I talking? A little bit prior to the trip, yeah,” Austen admitted to Us on Wednesday, July 17. “But we hadn’t really seen each other much, so I was kind of nervous, excited to see her because we were going to be on a trip with our friends so if we can’t act right here, then where can we act right? … But everyone’s face, I mean, for God’s sakes, it was like Ashley [Jacobs] just frikkin’ walked in the freaking room.”

Austen’s costar Craig Conover added that the cast wasn’t sure what to expect when Madison decided to join the ski vacation.

“We didn’t know how it was gonna go because we didn’t know how secretive they were being, if they were still talking or not, and we were all kind of waiting for the moment that they saw each other,” he explained. “Which was kind of goofy and made me laugh, but it was funny.”

During the Wednesday episode of the Bravo hit, fans saw Austen and Madison flirting in the hot tub. While nothing appeared to happen between them on the series, Austen admitted to Us that they “ended up in bed together” during the trip.

“Honestly, there is so much more of the season left and a lot more happens, and I think you just need to watch and see how that all unfolds,” he added. “But, you have most certainly not seen the last of Austen and Madison.”

The twosome called it quits after she was accused of messaging costar Danni Baird’s then-boyfriend earlier on the season.

As for Craig’s love life, the attorney told Us that he is still single.

“I don’t know what dating means,” he told Us. “Yeah, no, I mean, we are just having fun and traveling a lot and I met a few people recently and it’s been a lot of fun, but just kind of talking, but no one’s coming to weddings with me, yet. … I feel like if I would have invited somebody to the wedding last week, I would feel like he is kind of dating her.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

