At least one person seemed happy to see Ashley Jacobs return to Southern Charm on Wednesday, July 10. As Jacobs reappeared on the Bravo show on Wednesday night, alum Landon Clements posted a photo of herself and the nurse to Instagram.

“I wish everyone got to meet the girl I know,” Clements, 37, wrote in the caption of the black-and-white pic.

The real estate agent also defended Jacobs, 34, against criticism from commenters. “Kathryn was right about Landon this whole time,” one user wrote. “And to think most of us thought Landon was the southern belle and Kathryn was the crazy one.”

“Give Kathryn a google sadly up to her old ways,” Clements replied, calling out Southern Charm costar Kathryn Dennis, who is embroiled in a custody battle with ex-boyfriend and former costar Thomas Ravenel, who went on to date Jacobs.

Another Instagram commenter brought up Jacobs’ Season 5 clash with Dennis, 27, who shares two children with Ravenel, 56. “She called Kathryn an egg donor,” that user wrote. “Any mother would understand how vile and vicious those words are.”

“I think she meant her behavior reduced her to simply an egg donor when those words were said,” Clements wrote in response. “Ashley was indeed spending more time with her kids than her. It’s all just so sad.”

If Clements’ comment about Dennis is a show of support for Ravenel, it wouldn’t be her first. A month after Ravenel’s September 2018 arrest for assault and battery, Clements exclusively told Us Weekly that she “can’t imagine he would ever hurt anyone.”

“I know in my heart that Thomas is a good person and whatever happened, happened,” she said of the politician, with whom she once went on a dinner date. “I wasn’t there that night.”

In May 2018, two women came forward to accuse Ravenel of assault, including a woman named Ashley Perkins, who claimed Ravenel assaulted her mother. Ravenel has denied all allegations.

On Friday, July 12, Jacobs responded to Us Weekly’s coverage of Clements’ comments through her Instagram Stories, writing, “When FORMER cast members and NON cast members are the ONLY ones being talked about …. Bravo, y’all need a new cast. (And it won’t be us) Just sayin’…”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!