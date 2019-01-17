Getting ugly. Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel are involved in an ongoing custody battle over their two children.

The former Southern Charm costars welcomed daughter Kensie at the end of season 1 in 2014. As the duo’s on-off relationship continued, Dennis got pregnant for the second time in 2015. They welcomed son Saint that November.

After Dennis and Ravenel called it quits in 2016, she lost custody of their children amid a struggle with substance abuse. The reality TV personality then checked into treatment and documented her sobriety journey on Southern Charm.

In 2017, a court-appointed doctor suggested the twosome coparent, according to docs previously obtained by Us Weekly. Following the season 5 finale, which aired in July 2018, it was revealed that Dennis was granted 50/50 custody of Kensie and Saint.

Months later, however, Dennis filed to modify the custody agreement in October 2018. She filed the paperwork a month after Ravenel was arrested for assault and battery in the second degree, stemming from an alleged January 2015 incident with the children’s former nanny. (In light of his arrest, Bravo announced Ravenel would no longer appear on Southern Charm.)

Dennis is now seeking sole custody of the pair’s daughter and son. “The Mother is informed and believes it is the best interests of the minor children that she be granted sole custody and/or primary custody of the minor children … with reasonable visitation granted to the Father,” read court documents filed by Dennis in October 2018 and obtained by Us Weekly.

