Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs rang in 2019 together, but according to a source, things between the Southern Charm stars are strictly platonic.

The source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Ravenel, 56, and Jacobs, 34, dined with mutual friends on Monday, December 31, in Charleston.

“It was a fun night and dinner with friends and they toasted with champagne when the ball dropped,” the source explains, noting that the former politician picked up the bill.

The former Bravo star and the registered nurse dated on and off from May 2017 to August 2018. While the source tells Us that Ravenel wishes they were back together, Jacobs wants to date someone closer to her own age.

“If Thomas had his way, they would be back together, but Ashley is at the point where she wants to be married, wants to have children and wants someone in a situation where it’s their ‘first’ too,” the source explains. “She won’t go back to Thomas and won’t be with Thomas in a romantic way again.”

The source adds that the former couple are “going to be in each other’s lives as long as they have mutual friends.”

Ravenel and Jacobs’ tumultuous relationship with the mother of his children, Kathryn Dennis, was documented during season 5 of Southern Charm.

After Ravenel was accused of sexual assault and subsequently arrested for assault and battery in September, the network announced he would not return for season 6 of the hit series. He is currently involved in a custody battle with Dennis, 27, over their 4-year-old daughter, Kensie, and 3-year-old son, Saint.

