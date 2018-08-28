Ashley Jacobs admitted that she spoke to other men after her on-off boyfriend Thomas Ravenel implied she was unfaithful during their relationship, and now the Southern Charm star is explaining why.

“I need to be strong enough to be alone right now and I guess I thought by talking to someone else, it was sort of a distraction to get over him,” Jacobs tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Not necessarily to be with this other guy, but … I think every woman or person for their ego wants to know that they’re still desired, like I haven’t lost my groove. And just because I dated Thomas Ravenel, [my fear] was that no one in this town would still date me.”

She adds: “That was my fear because people will be like, ‘What were you doing?’ So I think it felt good, like I was flattered, but I think I should have stayed clear and then I think no one would have been hurt in the process of it.”

After Ravenel, 56, suggested on Sunday, August 26, via Twitter that Jacobs cheated during their relationship, the 33-year-old told her side of the story exclusively to Us Weekly, explaining that the former politician was upset after he received footage of her talking to other men in Charleston while — according to Jacobs — they were not “exclusive.” Ravenel was also upset with Jacobs after he went through her phone records and felt she was “dishonest” about how frequently she texted one of the men.

“I should have been more upfront that this guy texts me more than I led him on to believe, but it was all harmless and I told this other guy,” she admits. “I said, ‘Thomas and I, we’re in a very complicated relationship.’”

Jacobs confirmed earlier this month that she and Ravenel split after more than a year together. The registered nurse, who appeared on season 5 of Southern Charm with Ravenel, confesses that she wishes she “could do things over” regarding the end of their relationship.

“I wish I could do things over, but I can’t. Sometimes you show a tough exterior, but deep down you can’t help but be hard on yourself and tough on yourself and be disappointed in yourself,” Jacobs explains. “Or just say, ‘How did I get myself to this place? I’m better than this.’ And I made so many mistakes, on camera, rookie mistakes, but I definitely learned a lot, but I appreciate people who lift my spirits because I don’t get a whole lot of that and I think that’s what keeps me tied to Tom — he’s the only one who really knows what I’m going through in terms of being on the show.”

Ravenel, who was accused of sexual assault by two different women in May, announced on August 14 that he would not be returning for season 6 of Southern Charm. It’s unclear if Jacobs will make any appearances when the show is expected to return in 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!